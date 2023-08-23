St. Joseph hopes a young team will find the right formula to end its two-year absence from postseason play.
The Flyers finished last season with a 3-7 record, and went 2-5 in TAPPS Division II, District 3.
St. Joseph will compete in the same eight-team district that includes Brownsville St. Joseph, Austin Regents, San Antonio Christian, San Antonio St. Anthony, San Antonio TMI, Austin St. Michaels, and Hyde Park.
St. Joseph head coach James Duprie sees defending champion Austin Regents as the top team in the district.
“Right now Regents is the team to beat,” he said. “They run about 80 in their program. Brownsville St. Joseph, despite losing their quarterback, will be good.”
Duprie said St. Joseph needs to concentrate on what it can control.
“We just have to win the games that we should win,” he said.
The Flyers return only a handful of upperclassmen. The biggest hole to fill is that of three-year starting running back Gage Barrera, who rushed for 1,743 yards and 24 touchdowns and was a first-team all-area selection.
Junior Aiden Aragon is heading into his second season as the Flyers’ starting quarterback. Aragon passed for 1,320 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We only have seven seniors and nine juniors out this year,” Duprie said.
St. Joseph had 34 players on the roster, and over half will be underclassmen, who will have to contribute.
The offense will rely on the arm of Aragon and a solid group of receivers led by Milo Abercrombie.
Defensively, ends John Cantu and Colton Wiginton will anchor the line. Wyatt Fetters will also play a role both offensively and on defense.
“I think Fetters will be very good on defense,” Duprie said. “He was second-team all-district as a safety. He may get moved to the linebacker corps this season.”
They Flyers open the season on the road against Aransas Pass.
They only have four home games this season. Two will be played at Bloomington Bobcat Stadium and two at Cuero Gobbler Stadium.