St. Joseph will open its season on the road Friday evening as it visits Aransas Pass.
The game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., will be an opportunity for Flyers’ head coach James Duprie to see how his young team performs.
“We have a lot of young guys and we don’t know what’s going to happen until we get out there,” Duprie said. “It’s a long season and I think we have a good chance to start off the season right, but you never know until you suit up.”
The Flyers, which ended last season 3-7, had a productive preseason in which Duprie has seen improvement out of his passing attack. Second-year junior quarterback Aiden Aragon will take the helm with experience under his belt.
“I think we throw and catch the ball well. We are down a couple kids to injury,” Duprie said. “The key to the season is going to be to say healthy.”
Flyers fans can expect a pass-oriented offense with a running back by committee on the ground.
Aransas Pass is in a similar situation as the Flyers. The Panthers, which finished last season 1-9, are going into the season attempting to right the ship.
“Their quarterback is a decent runner and throws the ball ok. He’s their best back. They run him quite a bit. They have a lot of younger kids on the team.” Duprie said. “I think we match up well with them it’s just going to be a matter of who executes.”
In 2022 the Flyers defeated Aransas Pass 33-13 in the season opener.
Duprie sees Friday’s contest as a toss up.
“I think it’s going to be a 50/50 game, he added.”