St. Joseph
Buy Now

St. Joseph faces off against Aransas Pass on Friday night in Aransas Pass.

 Advocate File Photo

St. Joseph will open its season on the road Friday evening as it visits Aransas Pass.

The game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., will be an opportunity for Flyers’ head coach James Duprie to see how his young team performs.

“We have a lot of young guys and we don’t know what’s going to happen until we get out there,” Duprie said. “It’s a long season and I think we have a good chance to start off the season right, but you never know until you suit up.”

The Flyers, which ended last season 3-7, had a productive preseason in which Duprie has seen improvement out of his passing attack. Second-year junior quarterback Aiden Aragon will take the helm with experience under his belt.

“I think we throw and catch the ball well. We are down a couple kids to injury,” Duprie said. “The key to the season is going to be to say healthy.”

Flyers fans can expect a pass-oriented offense with a running back by committee on the ground.

Aransas Pass is in a similar situation as the Flyers. The Panthers, which finished last season 1-9, are going into the season attempting to right the ship.

“Their quarterback is a decent runner and throws the ball ok. He’s their best back. They run him quite a bit. They have a lot of younger kids on the team.” Duprie said. “I think we match up well with them it’s just going to be a matter of who executes.”

In 2022 the Flyers defeated Aransas Pass 33-13 in the season opener.

Duprie sees Friday’s contest as a toss up.

“I think it’s going to be a 50/50 game, he added.”

Tags

Jeremiah Sosa is a sports reporter at the Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. 