The St. Joseph Flyers opened its season in convincing fashion with a 42-23 win over Aransas Pass. This Friday night, it will take on Luling at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero at 7 p.m.
Luling (0-1) will enter the game coming off a 43-6 loss to Rice Consolidated.
The Flyers (1-0) had a balanced offensive approach against Aransas Pass. Running back William Marlow ran for 101 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown while quarterback Aiden Aragon completed 13 of 28 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Fetters led the receiving corps with eight catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought we did alright last week. I wish we would have ran the ball a little better than we did," said head coach James Duprie. "We were successful at what we were doing but the execution could have been better than it was. Overall in was a good first game."
Duprie is seeing improvement in the passing game but knows it’s a work in progress.
“Our completion percentage could have been higher but we made plays when we had to,” Duprie said.
The Flyers will have to contend with Luling’s size up front. Luling’s offense will base out of the spread formation and it runs the ball the majority of the time.
The Eagles are led by running back Cayden Lopez and quarterback Gary Cantu. Like St. Joseph, Luling is a young team, having three seniors who start on both sides of the ball.
“They graduated quite a few kids last year. We are going to have to throw and catch the ball better and increase our completion percentage," Duprie said. "Defensively, putting pressure on the quarterback and limiting his time to throw will be important. We had a good week of practice and are ready to go."
Luling defeated St. Joseph 46-22 last season.