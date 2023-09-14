St. Joseph travels to Brownsville Friday night to open TAPPS Division II, District 3 play against Brownsville St. Joseph Academy.
The Flyers (1-2) fell to Austin St. Andrews 22-6 in Week 3. Flyers’ quarterback Aiden Aragon threw for 100 yards, Will Marlow rushed for 35 and Aidan Hamilton had 40 yards receiving. St. Joseph’s touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Colton Wiginton.
Three turnovers and penalties, along with dropped passes, hurt the Flyers’ offense.
“The turnovers and penalties really hurt. The second half we got the ball back and went from our 25 to their 25. We had a holding call, personal foul and a false start that put us at first-and-30,” said head coach James Duprie.
The Flyers did not come out of the gate they way they wanted to.
“We didn’t play well and we were very flat,” Duprie said. “I’m not sure if we were looking forward to Brownsville.”
Brownsville St. Joseph (2-1) will present the Flyer defense with a balanced offensive attack between its running and passing game.
“They are averaging 40 points a game. They have a very good Division 1 college recruit at left tackle. They are about 50/50 throwing and running,” Duprie said. “Defensively, we have to be at the right spot and execute on the offensive side of the ball.”
Injuries have plagued the Flyers this year and they will go into Friday’s game with several players playing different positions due to those injuries.
“I think it could be a one or two score game. I really think we can play with them,” Duprie said.