William Wright is ready for the culmination of his career in 4-H.
Wright has shown animals over the last eight years and this year will be the last time the St. Joseph senior participates in the Victoria Livestock Show.
Wright, who serves as the Victoria County Shotgun Club president, will take his goat Oreo to the show arena on Feb. 25. Oreo will also be shown at the Austin Livestock Show on March 12.
His other goat, Brownie, was shown at the San Antonio Livestock show on Feb. 16.
“It’s been very rewarding,” said Wright, who will attend UTSA and major in computer science. in the fall. “The experience has been great. I have learned tremendous amounts of knowledge through raising these goats. It’s been very helpful.”
Wright got his start by showing rabbits. Five years later he wanted to challenge himself with a new animal, so he picked goats.
“With my first goat, I made the sale and had a good year,” Wright said. “My second and third years, I learned a lot. I’m really hoping for a good fourth year.”
Wright’s time in 4-H and the show arena has also helped him find balance.
Juggling school work, personal life and other responsibilities, such as being the County Ambassador or State Water Ambassador, is not a struggle for him.
“During COVID-19, I actually saw an increase in grades versus my peers, who said they saw a decrease,” Wright said. “With the goats and projects, I see an even bigger increase in grades because it teaches me how to split up time between a 4-H project and studying. I recently accomplished a goal I set for myself in achieving A honor roll by my senior year.”
Now, Wright wants that work to pay off by taking Oreo to sale along with his carcass lamb.
“I really hope to make sale with both of my goats and carcass lamb,” Wright said. “In the end, in academics, I plan on staying on the honor roll and working hard to get the very best grades possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.