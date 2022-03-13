As locks of hair were snipped from Lauren Berryhill, tears began to fill her eyes, and cheers of encouragement roared from the stands at St. Joseph’s Flyer Dome on Friday afternoon.
Berryhill was among the nearly 20 students at St. Joseph High School who volunteered to have their hair cut to support a nonprofit that provides wigs for children who are battling hair loss.
“I’ve always wanted my hair short, and my mom always says 'no,' and this is just the perfect day to do it,” the 17-year-old said.
A perfect day it was, as Lauren sat back to get 8 inches cut off while she was comforted by Lydia Jones, a close family friend, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor.
The first encounter with cancer was a decade ago, Jones said. In January, Jones finished her last session of chemotherapy, and no signs of cancer were found in the PET scan, she said.
“She’s amazing,” Jones said through tears, looking up at Lauren. “For her to do something like this, it means a lot.”
The event was hosted by the student council at St. Joseph. The event was supposed to be held every two years, but was put on hold last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, Student Council President Sarah Ybarra said.
“As a student council, our main priority is to serve the school and our community,” Ybarra said. “Cuts for Cancer is an event we hold and it’s girls donating 8 inches of their hair, and we think it’s more of a personal donation compared to like a monetary or like a physical good because it’s giving a part of yourself.”
The hair is bagged and gets sent to Children With Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that provides hair replacements for children up to the age of 21 who are battling hair loss due to medically related reasons.
Terese Arnecke, who serves as the chief financial officer at St. Joseph, said donating hair this year was a family affair. Her two daughters, Madeline Arnecke, 16, and Elizabeth Arnecke, 14, are students at the school. It was their first year doing it together as a family, Terese Arnecke said.
“It’s just a fun thing for the school to do, and with the three of us being here, I thought it’ll be a neat idea for us to do it as a family,” Arnecke said. “Cancer has really hit us, friends and family, so we thought we’ll help out where we can.”
Arnecke said her mother battled through thyroid cancer nearly a decade ago, and ultimately, the goal was giving back.
“I like to think of myself as a positive person, so I was always very optimistic that this type of cancer she would get through with the treatments, and luckily she did,” Arnecke said.
One by one, girls made their way up to the chair as a stylist used a ruler to mark the appropriate length to cut. As Madeline Arnecke took her seat, the 16-year-old couldn’t help but smile as she faced her peers across from her. The first time she donated her hair, it was a whopping 12 inches, Madeline said. This year, it will be her third time donating and said the most exciting part was to have shorter hair again.
“The last time I got it cut was the last time I did this — two years ago,” Madeline said. “So, I’ve been growing it out for two years.”
For Ryan Ward, 17, it was her first time.
“I was really unsure about it at first, but then seeing all the other girls were doing it, it just made me feel more comfortable,” Ryan said.
The decision to get her hair cut at the event was personal after witnessing her mom go through lymphoma cancer, she said. As the locks of hair were cut off, friends began to surround her to build a wall of support as she burst into tears.
“It was really hard,” Ryan said. “I just want to help other people out because I know how hard it is for people who are going through it.”
