For three seasons, Adison Ozuna is used to dominating as an outside hitter for St. Joseph.
However, after senior setter Morgan Korinek was recently sidelined with an injury, Ozuna was pushed into the setter position by head coach Christa Swanlund.
Ozuna, a 6-foot-1 junior, looked natural at her new role Saturday, recording 21 assists over two sweeps to help the Lady Flyers claim their first win in TAPPS 5A, District IV over Brownsville St. Joseph (25-20, 25-23, 25-22).
St. Joseph’s second win on Saturday came against crosstown opponent Victoria East (25-23, 25-19, 25-18).
"I have a couple of things to work on, but other than that I'm very proud of myself for trying and not giving up," Ozuna said of her performance at setter."
"Being the second game ever, setting, I feel like we did a really good job not looking as out of system as we may have felt at times," Swanlund said.
The Lady Flyers' first game against the Lady Bloodhounds (11-5) had to be moved to the Keating Fieldhouse after a power outage in the Flyer Dome.
"Just a little bit (of a challenge) because we weren't expecting to play in the field house," Ozuna said of the change.
But the new setting didn't affect her performance on the court, as she ended the game recording 11 kills, 13 digs and 9 assists in a competitive three sets.
Maddie Stefka ended with 19 assists, while Emily Streiff recorded 9 kills.
"(Brownsville) came out and actually hit the ball at us quite a bit, so it felt really good to feel confident that we can go into our district really strong even if we're a little out of system," Swanlund said.
The second game against the Lady Titans was moved back to the Flyer Dome, and Ozuna's dominance continued as she recorded a triple double (14 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs, 6 blocks).
The majority of her kills were set up by Stekfa, who ended the match with 22 assists. Streiff also added 10 kills.
The Lady Titans (12-9) were led by Madilyn Samudio, who ended the match with 15 assists. Lillian Rather ended with a team-high 7 kills.
“I thought they did well," East head coach Shelby Spradley said of her team. "We definitely need more energy on our side but overall they did pretty good.”
East’s district opener is still a few weeks out, but Spradley thinks facing Ozuna and the Lady Flyers is a good test to get the team ready.
“It definitely prepares us by showing us a big block, big hitters and learning what to do in those situations,” Spradley said.
TAPPS 5A, District IV
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
Victoria 25 25 25
Brownsville 20 23 22
Highlights: (VSJ) Adison Ozuna 11 kills, 13 digs, 9 assists, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Emily Streiff 9 kills, 2 blocks; Bridget Bludau 5 kills, 5 blocks; Izzy Lyons 14 digs; Channing Metzler 6 kills, 4 blocks; Maddie Stefka 19 assists, 3 kills, 9 digs.
Non-District
St. Joseph 3, Victoria East 0
St. Joseph 25 25 25
East 23 19 18
Highlights: (E) Madilyn Samudio 15 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills; Shiloh Fort 14 digs; Landrey Odom 11 digs, 3 kills; Lillian Rather 7 kills, 4 blocks; Kamree King 10 digs, 4 kills; (STJ) Ozuna 14 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs, 6 blocks; Streiff 10 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Stefka 22 assists, 4 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Lyons 16 digs; Jordy Ybarra 8 digs, 2 aces.
Records: East 12-9, St. Joseph 20-5