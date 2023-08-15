In their home opener Tuesday night, St. Joseph asserted themselves quickly in a sweep of 2022 3A regional finalist Yoakum.

Pregame, the Lady Flyers honored their junior outside hitter Adison Ozuna, who picked up her 1,000th career kill last week.

"It was a surprise to me. I didn't know that was going to happen today," Ozuna said. "I don't really count the stats too much. I'm more worried about my game and my placement, but it's really exciting to see that accomplishment because of all the work that has been put in."

After the pregame festivities, Ozuna wasted no time adding to her career kills total. In front of an energetic crowd at St. Joseph the Lady Flyers (6-0) wasted no time flexing their offensive muscle in the form of Ozuna and junior hitter Kathryn Hickman.

"Our setter has plenty of options. We have a great offense," St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund said. "They were excited to play their first game here and this is a pretty old team with a lot of juniors and seniors so they really didn't have those first game jitters."

The first set was all St. Joseph from start to finish, quickly beating Yoakum (6-1) 25-11 as the Lady Bulldogs were still growing into the game.

"I think we went into the game already a little defeated. We were a little scared and kind of on our heels," Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. "We just never reached that level of competition that I wanted us to get to."

After a tough first set, the Lady Bulldogs found their footing in the second set. The combination of junior hitter Jayana Phillips and senior hitter Destiny Rios began to find the weak spots in the Lady Flyers as Yoakum took control of the set late, leading 20-17.

The Lady Bulldogs had an opportunity to close out the set, leading 24-23, but a kill from Madeline Stefka kept the set alive for the Lady Flyers who were able to bounce back and win the set 27-25.

"I really liked to see them struggle and find a way through it," Swanlund said. "A game like this is very important because when we play those bigger teams we're not going to be on top the entire time."

After leading for much of the second set Natho admitted that the second set loss took a lot out of her team.

"It's hard when you're so close to victory in set two, and then you don't get it, so you have to start all the way over at 0-0," Natho said. "That's what I talked to then about before set three. We've got to be tough right now. We know we can hang with them. I think we could have beat them in set two, but I'm glad it's early and there's plenty of time to fix things."

Set three started out much like set two, with St. Joseph jumping out in front early, getting ahead 9-2 and keeping Yoakum at arm's length throughout on their way to a 25-17 win and 3-0 sweep.

"It was very competitive for us. It's always good to play good teams like that because it shows us what we need to work on," Ozuna said. "I think we performed really well and we worked well under pressure in the end of a tight set, so I think we did pretty good."

St. Joseph 3, Yoakum 0

Yoakum 11 25 17

St. Joseph 25 27 25

Highlights: (Y) Jayana Phillips 11 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Destiny Rios, 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Macie Blakeney 20 assists, 5 digs, 2 kills. (SJ) Adison Ozuna 15 kills, 4 digs; Kathryn Hickman 4 kills, 6 blocks; Bridget Bludau 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace; Abigail Brister 9 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace; Margan Korinek 33 assists, 13 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces.

Records: Yoakum 6-1, St. Joseph 6-0