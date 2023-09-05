CUERO — St. Joseph's Adison Ozuna and Cuero's Arissa Carbonara are two of the best hitters in the area, and their head-to-head showdown lived up to the billing in St. Joseph's 3-1 victory over Cuero.
The two combined for 48 kills in a match where both sides expressed postgame that the back-and-forth battle was how they like to play volleyball.
"It was very competitive, but I feel like that's the best way to play is being competitive," Ozuna said. "Having a lot of fight and energy is very crucial, but that's what makes the match good, having good competition on the other side."
"Playing volleyball is so much more fun when it's competitive like that and it's going back and forth," Carbonara said. "I really think the energy of the gym and my teammates helped push me to that next level."
The two team's went largely how their two star hitters went. Early on it was Ozuna who had the hot hand. Ozuna was able to find holes in the sizable Cuero front line to get the Lady Flyers (21-5) out to an early lead.
"I loved that we kept feeding (Ozuna) the ball," St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund said. "I loved that she kept finding her way around the block and I loved she kept hitting it hard. When she's on, she's unstoppable."
Ozuna got going right away and St. Joseph was able to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead, 25-21 and 25-19 and looked well on their way to a clean sweep.
At that point Cuero (18-9) had other ideas. Cuero had not lost a home match all year and was not about to go down without a fight. The University of California commit Carbonara knew she had to answer the call, and began to do just that.
"Before that third set we were definitely talking in the huddle about protecting our house," Carbonara said. "You know, they're not going to come in here and beat and sweep us, that's not going to happen."
Carbonara and the Lady Gobblers answered the bell with a rally in the third set. After a quiet first two sets, where she recorded just six kills, Carbonara had seven kills in the third set alone to help keep the match alive.
Once Carbonara got going, her teammates followed Bromli Watson, Carly Pullin and Kyara Denson all had big moments in the third set to help extend the match.
"We haven't lost a match outside of tournaments this season and I reminded them of that during our last timeout in the third set," Cuero head coach Leah Flores said. "They took it and ran with it and showed what we're made of."
Late in the fourth set it appeared that the game would be headed to a fifth. After trailing 23-19, Cuero came back to take a 25-24 lead. It was St. Joseph's turn to show some resilience.
"We got a little too comfortable after that second set," St. Joseph senior Maddie Stefka said. "It's Cuero's home gym, they had a lot of fans here and they weren't ready to give up, they were willing to fight and we had to play through that."
St. Joseph was able to battle back and tie the game before one last Ozuna kill earned the Lady Flyers a 28-26 win in set four and the match.
"It's good for us to see teams like this that are good because it shows us that we have to fight for what we get," Ozuna said. "We can't just walk into a gym and expect to win, we have to fight and earn what we have."
Non-District
St. Joseph 3, Cuero 1
St. Joseph 25 25 23 28
Cuero 21 19 25 26
Highlights: (ST) Adison Ozuna 27 kills, 14 assists, 9 digs, 6 blocks, 4 aces; Maddie Stefka 25 assists, 9 digs, 7 kills; Izzy Lyons 28 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Anna Miori 21 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist; (C): Arissa Carbonara 21 kills, 2 blocks; Bromli Watson 21 assists, 3 kills; Taryn Gayle 5 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists, 2 blocks.
Records: St. Joseph 21-5; Cuero 18-9