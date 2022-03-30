On a gloomy Wednesday morning, a cluster of students arrived ready to help at the Riding Therapy Center in Victoria County for St. Joseph’s Day of Service.
As the morning carried on, Michelle Olsovsky, director of the Riding Therapy Center, guided the group of senior girls around the center as she introduced them to the horses, all the while giving out horse trivia.
Of all the horses, Finn, a 23-year-old thoroughbred, standing nearly 15-hands-high, quickly became the center of attention as he walked around to take pictures with the students while they pet him.
“At St. Joseph High School, we involve Christian service in our curriculum,” said Jennifer Carson, registrar and service coordinator. “What we wanted was the entire student body to be able to have a Day of Service to give back to the community. That was supposed to be in January but didn’t happen because of the weather.”
The group of student volunteers were split off into two groups. The senior boys were tasked with picking up trash along the beach at San Jose Island near Port Aransas, and the girls were sent to the Riding Therapy Center in Victoria, she said.
At the riding center, some girls were tasked with painting a railing with a new layer of black paint. Others went off to paint.
The last time St. Joseph held their Day of Service was in January of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic when the entire student body participated, Carson said. Last year was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, making this Day of Service the first since the pandemic.
“We’re a Catholic school, and we want to not only watch our kids grow in their education, but spiritually, mind, soul, heart and body,” Carson said. “And teach them wherever they are to give back.”
For Katherine Fairly, 17, who is going into her senior year, volunteering is no stranger. The senior said she is also involved in the Leo Club, student council, National Honor Society and the Student Ambassador Program.
“It’s important to help your local community. I grew up in Houston, and it wasn’t the best place,” the 17-year-old said. “So when I came here, it’s a very small town, a tight-knit community. It’s emphasized as one of our school values, and it’s just important to get involved in the community.”
The same sentiment was shared with her classmate Emma Cruz, who said her last time participating in the Day of Service was in 2020, right before the pandemic hit. During that Day of Service, Cruz and her group went to do a Riverside Park cleanup and around the downtown area.
Between swishes of her paintbrush, Cruz shared laughs, smiles and jokes with her peers around her. For Cruz, the best aspect about volunteering is seeing the positive impact it can have on someone and just making their day a little bit brighter, she said.
“Making the colorful bridge out there, it’s a really fun thing to do,” Cruz said. “Because I know people will enjoy it, and it’ll look a lot nicer to the people who come here to receive the types of horse therapy.”
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
