Ninety-seven homemade cakes, 15,000 raffle tickets, hundreds and hundreds of pieces of costume and handmade jewelry, a bouncy house, innumerable toys, countless plates of food and valuable, varied items for auction kept hundreds of visitors engaged at St. Mary's spirited parish festival on Sunday.
The event was a fundraiser for the church at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Stephanie Stubbs, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, 101 W. Church St., who was helping out at the raffle table, said that by 1:30 p.m. over 11,000 of the 15,000 available raffle tickets had already been sold, and plates of food — barbecue by Mark Pozzi Catering — had sold out.
Children hopped about excitedly and quite literally in Annex 3, where several children's games and a bouncy house were located. Parishioners donated hundreds of toys to keep the winning going for hours — everything from Legos to Hot Wheels to Barbie Dolls and more walked away in happy little lucky hands.
Tickets to play cost $1 each.
Michael McHale strolled through the children's area with his two daughters, Rose, 4, and Bridget, 2. The two little girls, all gussied up in summer dresses and sporting shining blond braids and rosy cheeks, were flush with the excitement and tried their hand at every game.
McHale said that his family has attended St. Mary's for two years.
Rose Curtis, 82, of Victoria, said she has been a member of St. Mary's for over 50 years. Since she retired "quite a few years ago," she has been in charge of the jewelry sales at the event.
Hundreds of pieces of costume and handmade jewelry were donated by parishioners to be sold to benefit the church — every type of metal and every gem color on the spectrum seemed to be represented.
For the hour between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., the tables were never without at least four or five buyers.
Curtis said she and her helpers had sold many of the pieces and still had boxes filled with more enticing baubles — reinforcements continuously placed on the table to replace sold trinkets so there never was an open spot.
At the pastry wheel, by about 2 p.m., all 97 cakes made by parishioners had been won away, everything from heart-shaped strawberry cakes to chocolate frosted cakes with candy sprinkles. Every one of them gone home with someone with a bit of luck at the wheel.
The auction didn't die down until the event was finished. Notable among the items up for bid were a few beautifully handmade quilts.
By the event's end at 3 p.m., it seemed likely that St. Mary's coffers were nicely fattened and by the best possible means — certainly Annex 3 was busting with all kinds of childhood happiness.