Shiner St. Paul and Hallettsville Sacred Heart will have new head coaches roaming the sidelined this year.
Mike Jackson will lead St. Paul, and his counterpart at Sacred Heart will be Alex Seydler.
Both coaches inherit successful programs, which will likely go head-to-head for the TAPPS Division IV, District 2 title and could meet in the playoffs.
St. Paul advanced to the state title game last year, falling to Lubbock Christian. The Cardinals finished the season at 8-5.
“We’re young in a lot of areas as we graduated a lot of kids,” Jackson said. “This is a homecoming for me. I started my career here 30 years ago. My expectation is that we will succeed again.”
Jackson coached at St. Paul for two seasons and led the Cardinals to the 1992 state championship.
St. Paul’s offense will rely heavily on returning running back Zane Barta who rushed for 1,457 yards and 20 touchdowns last year.
Charlie Pilat and Carter Novak will lead the receiving corps.
The Cardinals will be experienced on the defensive line with the return of Gage Anders, Tate Anders and Jackson Sievert.
Linebacker Nate Boedeker is back and Sam Perez returns in the secondary.
Sacred Heart advanced advanced to the regional round before losing to St. Paul, and finished with a 6-6 record.
“My expectations are very high as we have a great senior class,” Seydler said. “We hope to make a run at the title game.”
Andrew Steffek will start at quarterback with Brady Haas in the backfield. Steffek along with his brother, Cade, will anchor the defense.
All-area kicker Nicholas Angerstein returns for the Indians. Angerstein will also play receiver and in the secondary.
The district also includes Temple Central Texas Christian and New Braunfels Christian Academy.
The Cardinals and Indians meet head to head Oct. 13 in Shiner.