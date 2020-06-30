The Rev. Michael Rother, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo, has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-quarantine until he has made a full recovery, according to a news release from the Diocese of Victoria.
Rother’s exposure to the virus occurred while out of town on retreat and he has not been in contact with the parishioners since his return. He has been in contact with other clergy who will self-quarantine for 14 days to eliminate the possibility of any further spread.
The office and rectory are closed for the time being and will be sanitized, according to the news release.
