St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo
Contributed

The Rev. Michael Rother, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo, has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-quarantine until he has made a full recovery, according to a news release from the Diocese of Victoria.

Rother’s exposure to the virus occurred while out of town on retreat and he has not been in contact with the parishioners since his return. He has been in contact with other clergy who will self-quarantine for 14 days to eliminate the possibility of any further spread.

The office and rectory are closed for the time being and will be sanitized, according to the news release.

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.