As soon as Hugo Osorno came to the U.S. from Mexico, he was on the water, working with oysters.
That was in 1986, and now, more than three decades later and amid bay closures along the Gulf of Mexico, he’s wondering whether he’ll have to find a new career.
“If Texas Parks and Wildlife closes these areas, how do I make money to support my bills and keep my son in the university?” Osorno said. The recent closures of Aransas, Galveston, Matagorda and San Antonio bays by Texas Parks and Wildlife to commercial fishermen have him worried, and he’s not alone.
Almost 100 oystermen, family members and advocates for the rights of commercial fishermen left their boats in slips from San Leon to Seadrift on Wednesday and made the journey inland to the front door of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department office in Victoria.
The oystermen and their allies say Parks and Wildlife’s recent closure of the oyster reefs has effectively ended the oystering season, hurting those who work in an industry increasingly penned in by regulation. Regulators say the oysters in local bodies of water are too small and need time to grow and recover from the stresses of recent droughts and floods. Both sides say they want what’s best for oyster habitats, but differing opinions about how to achieve that are further complicated by commercial and environmental needs.
Oystermen, family members and activists protest the closure of oyster reefs in several bays by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Wednesday afternoon in front of the Parks and Wildlife Department building in Victoria.
“The bays have closed basically, right now, because of the size of an oyster,” said Veronica Briceno, a Port Lavaca resident who organized Wednesday’s protest.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said the low quantity of oysters larger than 3 inches, which is the minimum size for legal harvesting, is their main reason for closing the bays to fishermen.
Briceno is the daughter of a fisherman who worked in those bays for 36 years.
“There isn’t anything now, but there were only a few reefs open this year, which caused us to overwork those areas,” Briceno said. She said oystermen are forced by the state parks department to limit their harvesting to small areas, resulting in overharvesting.
For the oystermen, it can feel like they’re being forced to overtax the few habitats open to them, she said, giving the government a reason to close the bays. Many others present at the protest agreed.
“Here’s an example,” said Curtis Miller, who runs Miller Seafood Co. in Port Lavaca. “If a rancher had 500 head of cattle on 10,000 acres grazing, and all of a sudden they decided that he was going to put that 500 cattle on 50 acres grazing and keep them there, indefinitely penned up, what’s going to happen? The grass is going to be gone very soon. And that’s the approach Parks and Wildlife is taking here. Putting almost 500 boats in one or two little areas. It just doesn’t make sense.”
For Leslie Hartman, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Matagorda Bay ecosystem leader, the reasons for closing the bays are clear.
“Mother Nature put a ton of freshwater into the bay, and it stayed for two months at least,” Hartman said. “And they just starved to death. And they had been stressed prior to that.”
Many second- and third-generation fishermen have an abiding confidence in the habitats’ ability to replenish themselves, something they say they’ve seen time and time again in their decades of experience across the bays. But global climate change has created more frequent and more volatile weather events, which Hartman characterizes as “more extreme, more often.”
Oysters thrive in a specific range of salinity. Droughts that limit the amount of freshwater deposited by estuaries or floods that overwhelm bays with freshwater hinder their growth.
“Optimal living conditions for them is about nine parts per 1,000 to about 17 parts per 1,000. When you get out of that range and you stay long enough, you’re gonna kill it. One way or the other,” said Michael Ivic, owner of Misho’s Oyster Company, one of the area’s largest oyster operations.
Parties on both sides agree on this and other basic facts of oyster habitat health, but they disagree with the efficacy of the state’s “stoplight” policy. Introduced as part of Texas House Bill 51 in 2017, it enables Parks and Wildlife to give the green light or red light to fishermen based on the results of habitat sampling.
Among fishermen anxious for more work, there exists some suspicion of the process, particularly about where and when samples are collected.
But Hartman says their samples, which they take by dredging year-round, are designed to give the oyster industry the information it needs to work.
“They need time to grow,” Hartman said. "That’s the thing. You wipe out a lot of the adults in the population, and you might have a large population left, but they need time to grow.”
But time might not be a luxury held by those chanting “¡Justicia para los pescadores!”—”Justice for fishermen!”—in the landlocked Parks and Wildlife Department parking lot Wednesday.
“They’re very desperate,. They’re out of work. Nobody is working,” said Diane Wilson, a Seadrift environmental activist and former shrimp boat captain. “There are some real fears that this is the end.”
