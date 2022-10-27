Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said Thursday they will close parts of Matagorda and San Antonio bays to oyster harvesting beginning Tuesday.
There are seven affected areas in Matagorda Bay and four in San Antonio Bay.
Additionally, three sections of Matagorda Bay designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services as approved areas for oyster harvesting will open beginning Nov. 1, according to a news release.
“We are committed to working with all stakeholders on this critical environmental and economic challenge,” wildlife commission Chairman Arch H. “Beaver” Aplin said in a statement. “The Commission will continue to exercise in-season bay closures, when necessary, approve increased funds for the license buyback program for commercial fisheries and propose new and additional innovative ways to help improve the biological health of the oyster population along our Texas coast.”
Robin Riechers, director of the department’s Coastal Fisheries division, said the department recognizes the economic impact the closures will have on the people who planned to participate in the upcoming oyster season.
“As we continue to work with the oyster industry, we want to balance conservation and restoration needs with those of the commercial fishery,” Riechers said. “These compromises bring some biological risk for shellfish populations, so we will be diligent in our oyster population monitoring.”
Oyster fisherman Mauricio Blanco disagreed with Thursday's decision.
"They say these oysters need to be in a healthy environment, but I don't understand why they think confining our boats in a smaller area is a good idea," Blanco said.
Blanco, who is based in Port Lavaca, said he hired workers for the upcoming season who expect to work 40 hours a week, but now he can't guarantee their jobs.
"It's going to be a rough season," he said.
In March, Parks and Wildlife commissioners directed the agency to form an oyster workgroup, comprised of oyster fishers, biologists and other stakeholders, to discuss sustainability strategies for the state’s oyster population.
“Oysters are the bedrock for the vitality of our bays along the mid and upper Texas coast,” department Director Carter Smith said in the news release. “They are essential to the health of our fish and wildlife, water quality, commercial and recreational fishing, tourism and coastal economies.”
“Over time, a variety of environmental factors and localized harvest pressures have greatly impacted this valuable natural resource across the entire Gulf Coast,” Smith said. “We will continue to work closely with the Texas Legislature and our stakeholders to create, restore and maintain healthy, sustainable oyster populations and habitats so that a viable oyster fishery can persist in Texas.”