State and federal authorities are assisting the Victoria County Sheriff's Office with divers and gun sniffing dogs in investigating a fatal, triple shooting in Mission Valley.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin said Thursday the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the ongoing investigation
The search is focused on the scene of the shooting and stretches of Mission Valley and unincorporated DeWitt County where Emilio Miguel Macedo, 32, led law enforcement officials on a pursuit after the shooting Monday morning, Franklin said.
As of Thursday, a firearm had not been recovered as part of the investigation. Investigators think Macedo, who is a Fort Worth resident, may have thrown a firearm out of the pickup he used to flee the scene, Franklin said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has provided dogs trained to sniff out firearm to aid in the search. Much of the pursuit was on Farm-to-Market 236, which crosses over the Guadalupe River about 3 miles southeast of Cuero. Texas Department of Public Safety dive teams are searching the river as part of the investigation, Franklin said.
Chief Deputy John Garoni, of the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, said about 106 grams of Xanax pills were found in a bag along a roadside in the area. He said investigators think Macedo threw the bag outside of the vehicle during the pursuit.
Macedo was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance 28-200 grams, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records.
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the names of three men, they say, were killed by Macedo. They are Marty Jacob, 58, Thomas Jones, 28, both of Victoria County; and Sylvester Hernandez, 30, of Matagorda County, according to a Thursday sheriff's office news release.
A fourth person, who was flown by emergency medical helicopter to a San Antonio hospital, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the shooting. That person’s identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, Franklin said.
As of Thursday, Macedo was in custody at the Victoria County Jail on bonds totaling $2,075,000, according to online jail records.
