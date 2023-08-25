Closing statements continued on Friday in the federal case brought by Texas and 20 other Republican-controlled states against a Biden administration immigrant parole program.
Testimony was taken in the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building on Thursday, followed by the start of summations. U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton began hearing the remainder of the Department of Homeland Security's closing statement about 9:05 a.m. The Department of Homeland Security then concluded its closing statement at about 10:33 a.m.
Both federal agencies narrated why the parole program causes no harm to the state and only helps people with urgent humanitarian needs.
About 10:45 a.m., attorneys representing migrants who entered the country through the parole program began their statements.
Justice Action Group Director Karen Tumlin presented data and graphs attempting to disprove claims by the Texas Attorney General's office that the state is injured through the parole program.
Also on Friday, Tipton laid out a time frame for the remainder of the case. A post-trial briefing is planned for September in which all parties will provide support documents to the judge.
Tipton, a Trump appointee, has frequently ruled against the Biden administration in immigration challenges.
He said he expects to issue a ruling on the case in October.
The Justice Department earlier filed motions to have the case moved to a different federal court in Texas. It claimed in papers the case has no connection to Victoria, and accused Texas' attorney general of “blatant forum shopping” — basically, filing lawsuits in courts believed to be friendly to its cause. Tipton denied the request to have the case moved to a different court.
On Thursday, about a dozen attorneys representing the 21 states, Department of Homeland Security and the migrant sponsors filled the federal building's fourth-floor courtroom. Tipton heard legal arguments, evidence and testimony into the early evening.
The parole program is one aspect of the Biden administration’s push to deter migrants from crossing the border without authorization by giving them a legal way to enter the country.
To be considered for the program, immigrant applicants must have someone already residing in the county who is willing to sponsor them, support them financially and provide them a place to live. The program applies to immigrants from Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala and Venezuela and allows them to remain in the U.S. for two years at a time.
After the two year period, immigrants can request to stay for another two years.
More than 160,000 immigrants have entered the country through the program, with thousands living in Texas.