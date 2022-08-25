The last time a deep look was conducted into the Crossroads economy, iPhones hadn't been invented, digital cameras were pretty low-resolution and among the top television shows were "Friends," "ER" and "Everybody Loves Raymond" — and hardly anyone had flat-screen TVs to watch them on.

Fast-forward 20 years, and a 2022 economic strategic plan is underway in the Crossroads. It's looking at various sectors of the economy in Victoria and eight neighboring counties so recommendations and data can be provided to leaders here and within industries looking at South Texas for expansion plans.

"So, there's been multiple changes and disruptions to the local and global economy, and the world has significantly changed," said Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp. "And Victoria's role in it has changed."

Titas made a presentation to business, government and education leaders this week about the study being conducted by Newmark Group Inc.

He said the 28-week study was in week 20, and last week the company was in town conducting its "in-market piece of the study," Titas said.

Titas told the Victoria Partnership group of business leaders and government officials, "This was a great opportunity to bring somebody else in to look at all of the assets, the tools, the programming, the resources that we have, and just say, 'How do these fit together? What's the best way to make use of them? What are the programming that we can elevate? What are some things that we need to work on?'"

Also fitting together are other communities in the Crossroads, he said. "As this data firm, Newmark, was pulling all of this information, they started to see a lot of what we're pulling, it's not just specific to Victoria. Some of this is from a regional kind of pool of of data and databases. That there's value in it not only for Victoria, but others in the region may be able to benefit from it. So, that began a conversation of making this more of a robust regional study."

Neighboring counties paid $5,000 to participate and have access to the data and received recommendations from Newmark.

"The VEDC kind of played that role, going out and meeting with county commissioners, city council, city managers and other advocacy groups in the region," he said. "And right now, we have nine counties participating in this study. So everywhere from Matagorda all the way up to Gonzales, are a part of this collective plan."

Several members of the Victoria Partnership were interviewed by Newmark representatives for the study.

The final version of the study will be released in about two months, Titas said.

"It's going to have some really clear kind of tasks identified," he said. "And we'd love to galvanize that support, so that we can all collectively start checking these up. And from the VEDC perspective, we won't wait 20 years to do this again. But we probably won't have to do it at this robust of a level. Hopefully, we could do this much more incrementally, on a smaller scale, every 12, 18 months."

One point of the project, Titas said, is to bring Victoria and the surrounding communities into focus for large organizations looking to relocate to South Texas. Already, he said, there are several multibillion-dollar projects whose developers have placed the Crossroads on their short list of potential sites.

"I mean, there's just so much of that natural organic growth inside that Texas triangle," Titas said. "Even though we're as close as you can be relatively to four major metropolitan areas, we're still seen kind of outside of that prime growth area. And so, trying to change that, make that conversation or change that narrative on the access and the connectivity that is available here is a bit of a challenge."