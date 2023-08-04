Strokes of destiny: Cuero muralist recounts his path toward art

One would be remiss to take a drive around Cuero and not notice the murals that have decorated the city, some for decades.

A scene of Americana is splattered on a wall at the municipal park. A larger-than-life mural of two turkeys stands tall downtown, paying homage to the town’s history.

The famous welcome mural, featuring a longhorn and a turkey, greet those who venture into the city.

As Rafael Acosta Jr. drove through the main roads of Cuero, squeezing and twisting into the tight inner roads with his pickup truck, with each passing mural, the 65-year-old artist recalled in vivid details the story behind each one.

Straying away from downtown, he came to rest at the municipal park. With each meticulous turn of his wheel, Acosta angled his truck ever so slightly to avoid hitting the bleachers at the municipal park.

“I told them not to do this,” he grumbled.

He parks and exits the truck. Standing before Acosta is one of the murals he painted years ago. The mural features the red and white stripes of the American flag, flanked by scenes of a baseball game and in the middle is a player winding up his pitch.

Much like the route he has taken throughout town, Acosta's path in life has taken twists and turns, with each turn ultimately bringing him back to his hometown to turn the city and the surrounding counties into his canvas.

Born and raised in Cuero, Acosta said his first encounter with the arts took him all the way back to the highchair as a baby.

“My mother had me in a highchair and she was serving me breakfast,” Acosta said. “And she said I poked into the egg yolk, and with the egg yolk I had drawn a cat.”

The artistic sphere of influence was limited, as Acosta didn’t exactly come from an artistic household, he said. Like many immigrants back then, Acosta said his family hailed from Mexico.

He grew up in Cuero during racial segregation in the second half of the last century.

Acosta said he recalled seeing signs that read, "Whites only" and "Blacks only." As a child, Acosta said he never really understood the concept, and struggled to comprehend where he stood.

It was only as he got older that Acosta really understood the meaning of discrimination, as a Mexican-American living in the South.

“My mother’s key was this: If you learn the English language properly, correctly,” Acosta said, “you won’t be targeted as much. And you know what, that was very true.”

Under his sister’s influence, Acosta started learning everything he could when she would get back from summer school. As he entered the first grade, Acosta said his foundation in English was strong enough to deter any potential students who thought about picking on him.

His family’s ethos to life was simple, “We just made it our point to have friends on all levels,” Acosta said. “And to win them over by being respectful, trustworthy, honest and respectable.”

Acosta’s father was a self-taught welder and worked in Cuero. His mother was a housewife and cleaned homes to contribute income to the family.

“The house was never neglected — oh boy — my mother would make fresh meals consistently,” Acosta said.

Naturally, as he went through the school system, Acosta said he found himself in art classes.

“If there was anything that was worth being called art class, I was in it,” Acosta said.

At the age of 14, Acosta reached his first milestone as an artist. One day, as he was combing through the Sunday edition of the San Antonio Express News, Acosta came across an art contest that was printed in the arts section of the newspaper.

The competition featured a sketch profile of what appeared to be an Irishman, with the prompt to draw it in your own way, Acosta said.

He sent in his submission and some time later, a letter came in the mail informing young Acosta that he placed first in the contest.

“Because I was a minor, at some point I had to submit my address, my parent’s name and a phone number,” Acosta said.

A few weeks later, there came a knock on the door.

“Two executives ended up knocking on our door, men in suits and I got really nervous,” Acosta said.

The two turned out to be representatives from an art school in Minneapolis, and the ones who ran the contest in the Express News, Acosta said.

After verifying that Acosta indeed was the hands behind the drawing, the executives drew up a proposition: the school would pay for three years for him to attend their art school in Minnesota when he finished high school.

“They wanted to walk away with a commitment,” Acosta said. “Long story short, I turned it down.”

Being close to his family to take care of his mother, Maria, has and always will be the priority, Acosta said.

After graduating high school, faced with the routes he could take in life, Acosta attended a three-year ministerial Bible college in Tyler to prepare his life to be a minister.

“It was my sense of giving back to what had come my way,” Acosta said. “Even already at that age I felt that I had been rewarded. I've seen good results from my mama’s faith.”

He graduated top of his class in ministerial school. From there, Acosta continued his ministerial training in upstate New York when he was 22 years old.

Acosta lived there for three years before he received an offer for an apprenticeship in New Jersey.

He decided to take it and spent 13 years in New Jersey as an apprentice before officially becoming ordained as a clergyman. Right before he was ordained, he met the daughter of a minister. A year later they married.

“No matter what livelihood, what profession, walk of life people have,” Acosta said, “There’s always that humanity of foibles, idiosyncrasies and flaws.”

Those foibles, idiosyncrasies and flaws that he described would prove to be enough. The two divorced and Acosta dove into his ministerial work.

There was, however, a tugging at his heart. A calling that has stuck since he first drew that cat as a baby. The call took him to Lincoln, Nebraska to visit his uncle Eugene Acosta.

His uncle Eugene relocated to Nebraska after arriving in the United States, and has made a name for himself as an established artist, Acosta said. On his visit, Acosta said his uncle took him to the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln where he showed him a bust of John F. Kennedy that he made.

“You couldn’t find anybody more encouraging, but because he was enjoying his retirement, he wasn’t in a position to take me as an apprentice,” Acosta said.

He stayed in Nebraska for two years and worked in food service, and as a certified nursing assistant to support himself. While living in Nebraska, Acosta said he would go on long walks with a sketchpad to take in the nature that the state offered.

Coming home from these walks, he dove into painting.

‘Then I realized that mama’s a widow,” Acosta said. “My siblings were discussing who can help mama, which meant coming back home.”

In 1998, Acosta came back to Cuero and immediately began to look for a job to spend more time with his mother.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘This is the time to do what I’ve always wanted to do. How can I go about this?”

One day, as he was driving around town pondering in his thoughts, Acosta said he saw an empty wall on Esplanade Street in Cuero.

Then the idea clicked.

It was the same idea that Acosta has kept and carried all these years whenever he sees a wall, as he journeys through Cuero and the surrounding cities, using the cityscape and homes as an empty canvas to leave his mark on the world.

“From that first mural, it has snowballed to this present day,” Acosta said.

Some of Acosta’s work can be found all around Cuero. Scenes of Texas nature can be found at Blackwell Ranches. Fantastical displays featuring mythical creatures and animals reading books can be found at the Cuero Municipal Library. The famous welcome to Cuero mural can be seen on Esplanade Street. Besides public art, Acosta’s work can be seen in private homes from people that have commissioned him.

“I am where I should be. Not necessarily physically, but in my being, I am where I should be,” Acosta said. “I am in a state of fulfillment doing my passion, something I have always wanted to do and it is very rewarding.”