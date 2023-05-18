Tuesday was an evening of celebrating the achievements of nearly three dozen student-athletes who not only excelled in competition on the fields, tracks and courts of the Crossroads, but also in the classrooms, libraries and labs they used for studies.

Of the 200-plus students nominated by coaches for the prestigious Varsity Cup awards, 31 were honored for the work in high school. All of them were athletic standouts, but the 31 who were honored on Tuesday also were top-tier academics, as well. At least one was valedictorian of her graduating class and most had GPAs in the stratosphere, at or near a perfect 4.0. Some, who took honors classes, were above that mark.

They, their families, coaches and athletic directors took part in an invitation-only banquet and ceremony hosted by local celebrity Gary Moses. Keynote speaker is a Crossroads native, former NFL player and current college coach Jerheme Urban.

Urban, a graduate of the former Victoria Stroman High School and now coach at Trinity University, spoke of athletic prowess, academic skills and popcorn. 

With popcorn, the kernels are inedible until heated and activated. "Without a shadow of doubt. I know that everyone in here is a very, very special young person in your community that's poised to do great things," he said. "You have a ton in you OK? Leadership, integrity, belief in family, ability to execute. Those are all things that all of you have.

"I just want to encourage all of you to continue to activate from the inside. OK, go out, have phenomenal careers … hold your chest out, your head high. Go out and believe in yourself in all the skills that you have to go out and conquer the world," he continued. "Because your generation is going to be needed. And I'm excited to watch you guys walk it out and see the impact that my community's going to have on the world."

Many nodded their heads in agreement. Because they know they will. 

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com

 

