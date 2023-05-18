Tuesday was an evening of celebrating the achievements of nearly three dozen student-athletes who not only excelled in competition on the fields, tracks and courts of the Crossroads, but also in the classrooms, libraries and labs they used for studies.
Varsity Cup Awards are put on display Tuesday in Victoria.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Of the 200-plus students nominated by coaches for the prestigious Varsity Cup awards, 31 were honored for the work in high school. All of them were athletic standouts, but the 31 who were honored on Tuesday also were top-tier academics, as well. At least one was valedictorian of her graduating class and most had GPAs in the stratosphere, at or near a perfect 4.0. Some, who took honors classes, were above that mark.
They, their families, coaches and athletic directors took part in an invitation-only banquet and ceremony hosted by local celebrity Gary Moses. Keynote speaker is a Crossroads native, former NFL player and current college coach Jerheme Urban.
Gary Moses speaks at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Urban, a graduate of the former Victoria Stroman High School and now coach at Trinity University, spoke of athletic prowess, academic skills and popcorn.
With popcorn, the kernels are inedible until heated and activated. "Without a shadow of doubt. I know that everyone in here is a very, very special young person in your community that's poised to do great things," he said. "You have a ton in you OK? Leadership, integrity, belief in family, ability to execute. Those are all things that all of you have.
"I just want to encourage all of you to continue to activate from the inside. OK, go out, have phenomenal careers … hold your chest out, your head high. Go out and believe in yourself in all the skills that you have to go out and conquer the world," he continued. "Because your generation is going to be needed. And I'm excited to watch you guys walk it out and see the impact that my community's going to have on the world."
Cookies are laid out for attendees at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Attendees check in at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Cuero's Mason Notaro walks to attend the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Crysal Bacak takes a photo of El Campo's Zane Garner, Alexander Figirova, and Brooke Bacak Tuesday at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Goliad's Kolten Duval walks in to attend the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Jason Moore and Ken Moore speak with Stacy Zamzow Tuesday in Victoria.
Mason Notaro and his parents, Bart and Lauren Notaro, wait for the Varsity Cup Awards to begin Tuesday at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Attendees at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards wait in line to get food Tuesday in Victoria.
An Attendee at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards pick up sweet tea Tuesday in Victoria.
Jerheme Urban, Former NFL Wide Receiver and Trinity University football head coach delivers a speech Tuesday at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Jerheme Urban speaks as attends listen to his speech at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
El Campo's Alexander Figirova prepares to accept his award at the 5th Annual Varisty Cup Awards in Victoria.
Aubriana Longoria receives her award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Hannah Kelly receives her award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Zane Garner receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Bay City's Megan Moya receives her award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Victoria East's Caden Williams receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Sacred Heart's Bailey Haas receives an award Tuesday night at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Woodsboro's Taggart Silvas receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Victoria West’s Harper Edwards receives her award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Goliad’s Kolton Duval receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
St. Joesph’s Aleyna St Jean receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Cuero's Mason Notaro receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Goliad's Kyla Hill receives an award Tuesday during the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Hallettsville's Nathan Sandelovic receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria
Victoria Advocate Sports Editor Mike Forman hands El Campo's Brook Bacak her award Tuesday night in Victoria.
Victoria West's Clayton Wynn Sciba receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
St. Joseph's Emily Dickinson receives her award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Industrial's Connor Griffin receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Victoria East's Brylie Koopman receives her award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Victoria West's Caroline Cohen receives her award from Victoria West volleyball head coach Alysia Hill during the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday in Victoria.
Edna's Dreydan Ashford walks up to receive his award Tuesday at the 5th Annual Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Shiner St. Paul's Brooke Cerny receives an award Tuesday night during the Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart's Ryan Janak Calhoun's Gage Spencer receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Adam Spiegelman, Refugio Track & Field coach, walks up to receive an award Tuesday night during the Varsity Cup Awards in Victoria.
Edna’s Jimmie Mitchell walks up to receives his award at the Varsity Cup Awards Tuesday evening in Victoria.
Goliad's Abby Yanta's receives an award and check from the VIctoria Advocate Tuesday night in Victoria.
Shiner's Ryan Peterson prepares to receive an award Tuesday night in Victoria.
Taggart Silvas and Michael Silvas looks over Silvas's award Tuesday night in Victoria.
Many nodded their heads in agreement. Because they know they will.
Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at
kkohn@vicad.com