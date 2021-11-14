Five student chefs lined up at three cooking stations set up in Trinity Episcopal School’s gym Sunday afternoon. Behind them was a table with a full array of ingredients they could use to prepare a dessert in 15 minutes, but even though they would soon be in a heated competition, all of their attention was laser-focused on an overturned bowl in front of them.
Beneath the bowl were three ingredients that they would be required to use in their dishes, and they had no clue what was hidden inside.
On the command of the school’s development director, Cheryl Brumley, the children flipped over the bowls and revealed the ingredients they hid: pomegranate seeds, popcorn and mint.
“I don’t even know what pomegranate is,” sixth grader Austin Schuckenbrock said.
Five minutes later after the students had ample time to take stock of the ingredients available to them, Brumley put 15 minutes on the gym’s scoreboard, and the kids were released to concoct a sweet treat for a trio of judges waiting patiently for their desert.
Victoria’s Trinity Episcopal School held their Fall Festival Sunday, and capped the event off with a challenge for their students inspired by the “Chopped” TV show.
“Chopped” is a reality television show in which chef competitors concoct meals with unusual ingredients for a $10,000 prize. The show was released in 2009 and airs on the Food Network.
Trinity previously held cooking competitions only for parents during its Fall Festival but introduced kids categories in the past few years after noticing that students were entering the competitions with their parents, Brumley said. In 2019, the school decided to make the competition more interesting and introduced the Chopped Challenge for the winners of each student category.
This year, the three categories for students were desserts, pork chops and chili.
Kindergartener Everett Goyen won the dessert competition with his candied bacon to earn his way into the challenge. His sister, sixth grader Avery Goyen stepped up to assist him as his sous chef.
Schuckenbrock took first place in the chili competition to earn his spot in the challenge. Schuckenbrock has experience in chili cook offs, his father Lucas Schuckenbrock said.
“At Turkeyfest he got third place chili overall,” he said.
Fourth grader Jackson Grunewald won the pork chop competition. His brother, fifth grader Brody Grunewald, assisted him since they had competed as a team. Jackson nearly won the chili competition as well, taking second place there.
Though the competitors got five minutes to ponder the ingredients at hand and conjure up a dish in their head, the ingredients still stumped them.
“At first, I had no idea what to do with the pomegranate seeds, but then I just put them as a side,” Grunewald said.
“It was complete improv,” Schuckenbrock said.
Still, when the clock struck zero, and the buzzer sounded, each competitor produced a delicious dish for the judges to sample and grade. The judges scored the dishes based on creativity, presentation and taste, Brumley said.
First up to the judges was Goyen, who presented them with a banana pudding inspired dish with a side of honey-drizzled popcorn.
Grunewald served up a dish with a lot of variety. First up was a chocolate no-bake pie with crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and he complimented it with sides of pomegranate seeds, popcorn drizzled with caramel sauce and graham cracker topped with Nutella and peanut butter chips.
Finally, Schuckenbrock prepared a pie filled with chocolate pudding, mascarpone and fudge cookie dough topped with whipped cream, pomegranate seeds and mint.
The competitors waited nervously for the judges’ final scores to be announced. Each competitor would receive a smoke pit shaped trophy, but only one would be crowned Trinity Episcopal’s Chopped champion.
In third place was Grunewald, who said he was just glad he didn’t have to work with a “weird” ingredient like zucchini.
Schuckenbrock took second place, which left only one option for the winner.
When Goyen was announced as champion, the crowd erupted in applause. The young chef jumped up and down in excitement, and his sister urged him forward to accept his trophy from Brumley.
Goyen was happy to have won, but he was quick to credit his older sister for her help when asked whether he knew what to do with the ingredients.
“I didn’t have a good idea,” he said. “My sister did.”
