HALETTSVILE - Newcomers and seasoned domino players shared square wooden tables Sunday vying for the 70th annual Texas Domino Tournament championship.
The ages ranged from the low 90s to pre-teen as the newcomers are working their way into the tournament.
This year 68 two-people teams competed, up from 52 last year. Players came from Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Big Spring, Dallas, and Waco as well as the Crossroads, said Glen Bludau, tournament committee chairman.
The fresh faces are encouraging for competitor Betty Woytek, who has played dominoes most of her life. She was competing with her daughter Jessica Woodring.
“It’s exciting to see young people play. We need them to learn the game so we can keep the game going,“ Woytek said.
She was excited to see eight students and two instructors from Killeen High School join the competition. Most of the players have only been playing a year or so but they were up for the challenge.
“We may lose, but we are learning, and we are getting better. Some of the older players are encouraging us to play and to not give up,” said Baldemar Balderas, 15, who started playing dominoes with his stepfather a year ago.
After Baldemar and his partner Jacob Sanchez, 17, finished the second round, their challengers congratulated them for playing.
"These cats were pretty good," said Marty Patek, of Sweet Home, who partnered with Wink Bludau, of Hallettsville.
Most of the players started playing in the high school in a program led by Jr. ROTC instructor Jimmy ”Rusty” Stewart, who was looking for an activity he knew that he could teach students who were interested, plus possibly recruit for the ROTC.
He and permanent substitute teacher Lavon Byrd were partners Sunday, while the students divided into teams. After two rounds of the double elimination contest, the instructors were even with one win and one loss.
“We all lost, but you still have a smile on your face. We all got experience and we know what it will be like,” said student battalion leader Isabel Castro Cortez, 18, as she gave the students a pep talk before the start of the second round of play. “We got our start here. We are still breathing. Keep in your mind, older people have wise minds. They have been doing this for 30 years or more, we have been doing it for a year. You are showing bravery doing this after only one year. Good job.”
On the opposite end of the experience spectrum the tournament inducted two veteran domino players into the Texas Domino Hall of Fame for 2022 — Edward “Eddie” Kuban Jr. of Needville, and Harvey Woytek, of Hallettsville.
Kuban learned to play from his mother at age 5 as a way to learn math.
“He caught on quickly,” his mother, Dorothy Kuban, 89, said Sunday. By the time he was 10, he was playing partners with his dad and uncles.
Sixty years later he is still playing. His mother said his love of dominoes is part of their Czech heritage. He holds regular domino games with family and friends in the “storm house” his father built after Hurricanes Rita and Katrina. The building on his mother’s land serves as the meeting place for many domino players from across the state.
Woytek started playing at age 7. He has competed in the Hallettsville tournament for more than 50 years.
“I enjoy playing dominos. It is a good friendly family game,” he said.
Every Thursday and Friday he and others get a game going at Elrose's Place near Breslau. On Fridays, if there are enough people, they make it into a tournament.
“It gets pretty serious,” he chuckled.
