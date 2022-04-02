Students learn about respect, find inspiration at UHV diversity conference

Zion Walker wants to learn how to better treat people better.
That desire led the 21-year-old senior and gaming major to attend the University of Houston-Victoria's second annual RISE Diversity Conference on Saturday. The conference, which began in the morning and ended late in the afternoon, featured a number of panels, speakers and discussions aimed at giving students the tools they need to interact in a student body where diversity and inclusivity are celebrated.
Topics of discussion included masculinity, leadership, unique challenges faced by minority students, gender, inclusion and demographics, among other subjects.
"UHV is a very diverse campus," said Freddie Cantu, assistant director of student diversity and inclusion and conference organizer. "If there are students from smaller surrounding towns, they are going to come to college ... and meet tons of different people who are very different from themselves, whether it's different races, (people) from different countries, different religions or different orientations. It's important to learn how to be inclusive even if they are different from you."
According to the university, the student body hails from 25 different states and 28 different countries. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education has designated UHV as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.
About 45 students registered to attend this year's event with some listening inside a meeting room on campus while others joined by video conferencing. Last year's event was purely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cantu said he was pleased to see it return in person.
"This conference is important because it's important to learn about different cultures than their own," Cantu said.
Walker agreed, saying he decided to attend to better educate himself about people's differences.
"To be honest, I don't know enough," he said.
For him, it was about showing people respect. The event was a chance to learn about students who are different than him. But it was also an opportunity to learn how to better treat people with respect.
He took mental notes during a session that discussed addressing trans people by their preferred pronouns. That was important, Walker said, because he wants to respect his fellow peers.
"You don't want to mislabel a person," he said, adding, "I don't want to put someone in an uncomfortable situation. I don't want leave a situation knowing I put someone in a bad state."
Daisy Maldonado-Cervantes, an 18-year-old business administration and health care major who also attended, said she agreed.
"It was an eye-opener. I would tell people to come because it helps you know that there are people you can talk to, and you can make friends," she said.
But the sophomore added she was drawn to the event particularly because she wanted to hear about the experiences of fellow Hispanic people who spoke. Those words were an inspiration to her.
"It was the fact that they were speaking about Hispanics and Latinos," she said. "Hearing about people who went through the same things (as us) is important," said Maldonado-Cervantes. "If they can do it, I can do it."
And like Walker, she hopes the conversations and discussions she took part in Saturday will help her in the future.
"You can change your life around and do better, be bigger," she said.
