Each day as the sun goes down in Victoria, the downtown streets become much less active and downtown becomes little more than bars still open and flashing traffic lights.
However, this week, as business owners turn off their lights and go home for the day, local artists Josh Vega and Nathan Rodriguez, Victoria Art League president, will be painting nine crosswalks around DeLeon Plaza, each representing Victoria in its own way.
The two artists started Saturday night after a delay in receiving the paint supplies necessary to bring each of the crosswalks to life.
The paint is made of elements that allow it to dry quickly and lasts for 20 years, Vega said.
As the sun began to set Saturday, Vega and Rodriguez quickly went to work setting up barricades and projecting bluebonnet patterns onto the first crosswalk at the intersection of West Constitution and North Main streets. A second crosswalk at Constitution and North Bridge streets was prepared for Texas iconography including longhorns.
“To be able to work on something historic like this is humbling,” said Rodriguez, who was excited to work with Vega, who is also known as Free Art Victoria. “To know that this is something that will last, I hope it inspires other artists to experiment and try stuff like this.”
Vega projected the designs from his tablet that was extended from a ladder onto the crosswalk as the two artists sketched the ground with spray paint and chalk for special paint.
The downtown area stayed sleepy except for a few bystanders who walked by and took an interest in the project during the humid night as wind and music from local bars filled the air.
The crosswalks are part of the downtown masterplan. The plan is to bring more people into the downtown area, said Kate Garcia, Victoria Main Street Program manager.
It will make the area much more vibrate as more people and businesses start engaging with downtown, Garcia said.
This project has been years in the making, said David Faskas, Victoria Fine Arts Association president. With it finally being done, it sets the stage for another project to connect DeLeon Plaza and One O’Connor Plaza.
Victoria Fine Arts Association helped fund the project through the sale of sponsorships of the designs and planning with the city.
“As Victoria sees more and more events, having such art installations give the city a sense of identity,” Faskas said. “When you go to cities like Austin or Brenham you see murals that tell you that city’s identity.”
He hopes such projects will also increase interest in downtown and help with tourism, he said.
“I hope it inspires people,” Faskas said. “The vibrant colors and designs show Victoria is becoming a community that supports artists.”
If the project is received well, he hopes there will be another round of crosswalk art somewhere else in the city.
“Sponsorships went fast on this one, so if anyone is interested please reach out to me sooner rather than later,” Faskas said.
In the meantime, Vega and Rodriguez will continue to work in the humid quiet nights in Downtown Victoria bringing each of the designs to life and hoping rain doesn’t delay them.
“This is for the community,” Vega said. “No matter who it is, kids or adults, I did this so the community could enjoy it.”
