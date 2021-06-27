The Blue Denim Band performs at Sweet Home Hall on Sunday afternoon. Pictured, left to right, are steel guitarist David Simper, lead guitarist Clinto Robinson and bass guitarist Martha Jones. The band plays at the 134-year-old hall once a month.
Gladys Salinas dances with her husband Joe Salinas at The Blue Denim Band’s show at Sweet Home Hall on Sunday afternoon. The couple has gone dancing at the hall almost every Sunday for the last 20 years.
SWEET HOME — “Who’s drinking whiskey this afternoon?” Clinto Robinson said to the crowd at Sweet Home Hall on Sunday afternoon.
Robinson and his group, The Blue Denim Band, launched into a cover of Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey,” and dozens of couples began two-stepping their way counterclockwise around the dance floor amidst the glow of blue stage lights and neon signage.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
