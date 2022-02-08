Eric Conger, 34, walked up the stairs in what remained of his Victoria apartment Tuesday morning.
Conger, 34, is just one victim of an apartment fire that displaced 15 households Saturday evening.
In Conger's apartment, the smell of smoke was thick in the air. The carpet was soaked, and the ceiling was stained from water.
"The worst is going to be up at the top of the closet there," he said, gesturing toward a gaping hole in the ceiling. The skeletal beams of the apartment's attic were on full display. Conger and his fiancé were able to rescue a few personal belongings before the ceiling caved in Sunday.
On Tuesday, Conger, like other affected residents, was still loading what possessions he could salvage into a U-Haul outside of his apartment. Despite the damage to his apartment, he was thankful many of his possessions were undamaged.
"It's just been a crazy whirlwind of emotions trying to get everything done quickly and figuring out what we're going to do next," he said.
The community is rallying around the displaced victims of this weekend's fire at Victoria Station Apartments, 1701 Victoria Station Road. They have donated what they can to ease the loss of their neighbors' homes and possessions.
The fire affected an entire building of 16 apartment units with varying amounts of damage, Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler said. Fifteen of the apartments were occupied, said Kim Ross, property manager at Victoria Station Apartments. The apartment complex is leading a donation drive to help the displaced households recover, she said.
Conger's apartment is located on the opposite side of the building from where the fire originated. He said he felt lucky the damage to his apartment wasn't worse.
"We were fortunate on our end with where the water fell that it didn't really hit where our furniture is," Conger said. "So as long as the smoke damage isn't too bad, I think that a lot of our stuff is actually salvageable, but I know a lot of other people got it way worse."
Conger lost a lot of clothes that were located in the upstairs closet with the caved in ceiling, he said. While he is hopeful most of his furniture is safe, he said he's unsure whether anything from his kitchen is salvageable.
"I know some other people were definitely not as lucky," he said. "The fact that we even have stuff to move, we're happy about that."
Three households were unable to save any of their possessions, Ross said.
The community has responded to the fire with an outpouring of support.
Ross converted the complex's fitness center into a temporary donation center and received their first donations on Monday, she said. Just over 24 hours later, the room was filled nearly wall-to-wall with clothing, nonperishable foods, boxes to pack, toiletries and more.
"For people who probably lost their whole wardrobes and everything, I'm sure it's really nice for them to have some clothes that they don't have to buy to help spare them some expenses," Conger said.
The apartment complex plans to accept donations for the affected residents for as long as they can, Ross said.
Gift cards are one item in particular that could be useful, Ross said. They allow victims to purchase small items that might not have been donated.
One such item is meat, Ross said. Many of the affected residents are staying in temporary lodging with access to kitchens, and while they are able to prepare the canned and boxed goods that have been donated, they could use assistance purchasing meat, so that they may prepare complete meals.
The American Red Cross is also assisting residents with expenses, Conger said.
The fire was first reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, Legler said, and fire crews did not clear the area until 9:22 p.m.
There was a wide range of damage to the affected apartments, Legler said.
Eight of the apartments had major damage, which included collapsed ceilings.
One apartment was destroyed.
There were no injuries reported in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.
Conger, who was working a double shift as a server when he found out about the fire, is staying in a hotel while he considers his options. He is choosing to look at the positives from the experience.
"We're blessed in the sense that we're OK, and nobody got hurt," Conger said.
