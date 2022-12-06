Advanced Power, a Swiss energy company with several U.S. offices, plans to build a solar energy facility off U.S. 77, just north of Victoria’s city limits.
Construction on the project, called Oriana Solar, will begin in 2023, said Advanced Power spokeswoman Janine Saunders. Advanced Power has “100% development ownership” of Oriana Solar, she said.
The project will power as many as 34,000 homes when it becomes operational in 2024, according to the company’s website, which says it will bring clean power to southeast Texas through solar panels and battery storage. It would be to the east of U.S. 77 and Tate Road.
Oriana Solar has applied for, and appears poised to receive, a property tax abatement from the Victoria school district. Such an abatement would place a limit on the facility’s appraised property value, allowing the company to pay less in property taxes than it otherwise would. Abatements last for 10 years.
The district’s school board plans to hold a public hearing regarding a reinvestment zone for the project at its scheduled Dec. 15 meeting, according to board President Mike Mercer. The meeting’s agenda has not been formally set.
Jonas Titas, CEO of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., said creating a reinvestment zone is a necessary administrative step for Oriana Solar to get the property tax abatement.
The Texas comptroller’s office issued a certificate for a limitation on appraised value for the project in July, after determining the project would generate enough tax revenue for the district to offset the tax revenue it would lose because of the abatement, and the limitation is a “determining factor” in the company’s decision to build the facility in Texas.
According to a letter from the Texas comptroller’s office, that certificate is contingent on the school district approving the agreement by the end of the year.
Oriana Solar is requesting that the facility’s appraised value be capped at $30 million, which the Texas comptroller’s office estimates would bring almost $8 million of tax revenue into the school district over 25 years.
The completed facility will have around 500,000 solar panels, according to the company’s application for the tax abatement. Building the solar facility would bring an estimated 150 jobs to the area during construction, according to documents from the Texas comptroller’s office but only one permanent job after construction is finished.
According to its website, Advanced Power is also planning a solar power facility in Matagorda County, which it says will power 38,000 homes when it becomes operational in 2025.
The company also has wind, solar and natural gas facilities across North America and Europe, including several others in Texas.