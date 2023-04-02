Each year, hundreds of people show up to watch the equestrian sport, showcase their best spring look and help raise money for the Nave Museum during the annual Polo at McFaddin fundraiser at the McFaddin Ranch.
Each year, the food from the dozen tailgaters on hand is what people talk about. Saturday afternoon was no exception.
As the afternoon started, tailgaters were busy at the ranch preparing their food as the grills sizzled, bottles glugged away to mix drinks and tents were set up to serve the attendees rolling through on the dirt road leading to the polo grounds.
All the work was to benefit the Nave Museum, which expected to raise $135,000 from the event, said Nave executive director Amy Hicks.
Many of the tailgaters are veterans of the event. Womack Ranch was a newcomer this year.
Womack Ranch owner William Womack, 41, of McFaddin, has attended the charitable event since it started, but this year they decided they wanted to be on the other side of the serving table.
"I've never cooked. I always bought a table in the big tent and this year I wanted to change things up," Womack said.
With that, he wanted to make sure he brought something that only he could uniquely bring to the event, meat from animals around the Womack Ranch, he said.
And they did it with venison sausage, teal duck poppers and rabbit meat tacos, Womack said.
They had hoped to include a squirrel dish as well, but the person tasked with tracking down the squirrels didn't capture the elusive rodent, he said.
"It's more fun (being on this side of the serving table)," Womack said. "It's just such a good feeling, this warm reception and people are loving this."
Seeing people smile as they enjoy the food is a joy, he said.
After the pleasant inaugural experience, the Womack Ranch plans to be back next year "bigger and better," and more organized, Womack said. He also encouraged anyone who has the opportunity to take advantage of it.
He hopes next time to have the squirrel and possibly bring pork and beef, keeping with the ranch-to-table atmosphere, he said.
The atmosphere created by the homemade dishes is what makes the tailgating special and the main thing that brings people to the event, said Kathleen Carey, Polo at McFaddin tailgating chair.
"Everything is homemade. Everything comes out of their kitchens," Carey said. "Some of them cook here. Some of it is prepared, but it's all home meals."
On the other side of the spectrum, Kristie Cohen, 49, of Victoria, has tailgated at the charitable event for 20 years with friends and family preparing a plethora of dishes for everyone to enjoy.
This year they did French fries with newspaper-wrapped French fry containers to give the image of eating what the British call "chips," Cohen said.
Other foods offered included Frito pies with homemade chili, candied bacon, fried shrimp, fried chicken, chicken salad, sausage wraps and many more.
"It brings all of Victoria out," Cohen said. "Everyone here wants to make their food stand out."
At the end of the polo match between the McFaddin Ranch team and G-Squared, McFaddin won 6-3 after four chukkars. But the real winner was the Nave.
"Where else but Victoria can you go out and watch a polo match, eat great food and help raise money for charity," Cohen said.