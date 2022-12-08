For women who've survived breast cancer or preemptively had a mastectomy due to high risks of breast cancer in their family, struggles with body image are a real issue.
However, in Victoria, Nicia Peña, Studio Rogue owner and tattoo artist, is doing her part to give women back their confidence by giving them back what they lost by tattooing them 3D areolas.
From an early age Peña has dealt with cancer in her life, she said. Growing up, she and her brother spent extensive time at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston visiting her mom fighting leukemia.
"It was hard. I wasn't old enough, so I couldn't technically go to some of her rooms or go to the higher levels where she was at. And even to this day, I don't really kind of know what went on as much because I was younger," she said "So, being young, we stayed in the lobbies a lot, or she would come down to the lobbies with us, and we'd go eat at the restaurants there or, you know, just kind of walk around the hospital because I mean, it's a big hospital. There's all different places we could go, and so that's what we did."
Peña's mom died of leukemia when she was 10 years old, and cancer continued to be a factor in her family's life as her father recently had to undergo amputation because of cancer.
This experience led Peña to be more active in her health regarding cancer, but it also made her conscious of opportunities to help people who are dealing with their struggles with cancer.
When she was young, she knew she wanted to be a tattoo artist, always drawing on things.
"I used to tattoo on myself at an early age, and I used to get in trouble for it, so I have a whole bunch of homemade tattoos all over me like I'm gonna be a tattoo artist," Peña said.
Eventually, she found a job working in a makeup store where she met a client who was struggling with cancer who she drew on her eyebrows in November 2017.
"She was just like crying that I got to draw on her eyebrows, and it was a big thing for me at that time," she said. "It reminded me of my mom, and at the time the lady was like, I think she had just had a treatment, chemo treatment, so she came in very fragile. She was bundled up. She was hurting, but she just wanted to look like she did."
From there, she saved up her money, went to school to learn how to be a tattoo artist and took a class on 3D areola tattoos.
This service helps give women who are dealing with breast cancer or have undergone a mastectomy their confidence back, Peña said.
The service is considered a medical procedure and can be covered by insurance if a doctor recommends it, she said.
While most women who have breast cancer surgery don't have body image issues, according to a 2009 The Journal of International Medical Research research article, some women do, particularly those who have undergone mastectomy.
One of Peña's clients, Lulu Sanchez, 58, is one such person who in 2008 underwent a bilateral mastectomy and subsequent reconstruction because she had a high risk of breast cancer running in her family.
"I always like to tell folks before Angelina Jolie did all her (expletive), I was way ahead of her," Sanchez said.
However, Sanchez's reconstruction did not last as the original tattoos for her areolas wore off as they were done by doctors, not tattoo artists, she said.
"For years, I was very, very unhappy, unsatisfied. And then when I found out that Nicia did this, I figured I'd give it a shot. And when I did, it was like, I was like, 'Oh, my God, why didn't I come to you years ago,'" Sanchez said. "Not having that makes, to me, just makes you feel incomplete, slightly incomplete. But I have a very strong character, but it still made you feel, you know, even though you're fully clothed, you still made you feel like, it's just like it's missing."
Sanchez went almost a decade feeling incomplete, she said. Since getting tattooed by Peña, her confidence is through the roof.
"If I were a hell of a lot younger, I'm ready to go out to a concert and lift up my shirt. That's how proud I am of the work she did," she said.
If Peña were not in the area, Sanchez would have been stuck waiting for someone from California to visit the area to do it, which always ran into roadblocks, she said.
Peña hopes to raise awareness about her services as not many know about it given the difficulty in marketing it and that some women are nervous about doing it since it isn't done in a medical setting, she said.
"I can only imagine someone who is not confident of themselves. This would be a total morale boost," Sanchez said. "I mean, it's just her work is gorgeous. Her work is gorgeous."