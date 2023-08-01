The countdown has begun.
People are not only counting the number of days left in summer vacation, but also how soon Texas' tax-free weekend will be here. For Victoria public school students, classes resume Aug. 9.
For everyone, tax-free weekend is Aug. 11-13.
During the much anticipated three-day weekend, shoppers can purchase an array of items free of taxes as long a the price is under $100. These items include school supplies, clothes, footwear and more, according to the Texas Comptroller's website.
Shopper can also place eligible items on layaway or make a final payment on items. Also, if items have to be special ordered, it too are eligible for the tax relief, according to the comptroller's website.
Target, as a large department store, will be one of the main locations in the area where people will take advantage of tax-free weekend.
Since the weekend falls after school starts locally, Josh Vega, Target store manager, expects not only tax-free weekend, but also the weekend before to be just as busy.
"My advice would be get in as early as you can and maybe look for your clothing later and save your taxes on the clothing," Vega said.
Target is prepared for the demand of back-to-school and tax-free weekend, but if the school supply lists require something specific, such as a folder or binder with specific features, it is best to get that sooner than wait for the tax-free weekend, he said.
"If every school needs it and every single class needs it, you may have a hard time finding it after school has started," Vega said. "
Texas is one of 17 states that hold sales tax-free weekends, according to the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit. Texas also holds tax-free weekends for storm preparedness in April and Energy Star items in May.
Tax-free weekends typically only shift consumer habits around the weekend and don't really grow the economy or increase consumer purchases as it is simply shifted from another time to that weekend, according to The Foundation.
But, there is still a benefit.
"Tax-free weekends encourage consumers to spend money on essential items, such as school supplies, clothing, electronics and so on," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "The tax-free weekends can also help alleviate some of the financial burden on low-income families, allowing them to save money while still meeting their needs."
Businesses big and small will see increases in sales during the period. It also leads them to building up new clientele, Gonzalez said.
"Planning ahead by researching the eligible items and making a shopping list is the best way to take advantage of these periods," she said. "If a family has more than one child, it’s beneficial to buy the things they need in bulk. Adding a few coupons and discounts on top of the tax-free sales can also help a family get the best deals for their purchases."
Gonzalez also advised against impulse buying and overspending during the weekend.
"Many people develop a sense of urgency," she said. "Purchasing items one doesn’t need just because they’re cheaper and might go out of stock quickly can make buyers ignore quality and durability."
Vega is looking forward to the busy store both weekends.
"It's exciting. It's a fun time of year where families get new clothes, new backpacks, but it is a lot of big baskets and making sure we have enough registers open."