Melissa Barton is set with caffeine and an early morning presentation to help refresh people on how to stay compliant in the use of pesticides.
Barton is an inspector with the Texas Department of Agriculture, a state regulatory agency.
The session is primarily to help licensed pesticide applicators with their continuing education and help brush them up so they stay in compliance with regulations, Barton said.
She noted the importance of label language.
“Your label is the law,” she said.
The label is the applicators’ basic information on how to apply the product safely, how to store and what to do in case of emergency, Barton said.
The continuing education is something applicators have to do in order to keep their licenses, but between the early morning of the session and the nature of the information, Barton plans to keep the energy up and the presentation entertaining.
There have been some industry changes and some potential changes on the horizon that these sessions will help keep people informed, Barton said.
People go years between renewals so these sessions help keep people in compliance in case there is an audit, she said.
Other topics she will cover include license fees and record keeping, Barton said.
People still use various mediums to keep records such as websites, apps and some still use paper, she said. This presentation will ensure they are aware of what they have to do to stay in compliance with those methods.