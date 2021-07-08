A Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus traveling north on U.S. 59 south of Victoria hydroplaned and crashed Thursday afternoon, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
The only occupants, two correctional officers, suffered minor injuries and were transported DeTar Navarro hospital. Traffic narrowed down to one lane on the highway.
