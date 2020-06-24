Shirley Schultz, payroll clerk for Victoria school district, works behind plexiglass at the front desk of the administration building. Plexiglass will be installed in all high-traffic areas around the district.
Victoria school district’s back to school plan continues to evolve.
The Texas Education Agency released an outline for attendance requirements for distance learning models this fall. The guidelines will allow districts to continue earning attendance-based state funding, which it lost when schools were forced home during COVID-19 in March.
“We said we would make changes (to the plan) based on feedback,” Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said Wednesday. “This is feedback from TEA.”
