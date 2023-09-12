The Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday the release of its annual district accountability ratings has been postponed.
Originally set for a Sept. 28 publication, the agency said in a news release Tuesday the A-F ratings will be delayed about one month to "allow for a further reexamination of the baseline data used in the calculation of progress to ensure ratings reflect the most appropriate goals for students."
Specifically, the agency said it will be re-evaluating the scores' growth metric, which sets new goals for districts based on Texas students academic growth in 2019 and 2022.
Each year, the agency awards ratings to each school district in the state based on evaluation of the district's academic performance. Scores depend on student performance on STAAR tests, how well districts closed academic gaps and how well districts prepare students for college, careers and military service as well as graduation rates.
The methodology has been met with displeasure from various district leaders who believe the new changes will unfairly reflect progress.
"Maintaining high expectations helps guide our efforts to improve student learning and support,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in Tuesday's statement. “The A-F system is designed to properly reflect how well our schools are meeting those high expectations and the adjustments we are making this year will ensure it continues to serve as a tool for parents and educators to help our students."
In Victoria, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd hopes the delay will result in a more accurate reading of district performance once scores are released.
"I’m encouraged to learn that the Texas Education Agency is going to review the framework," Shepherd said. "I believe all Texans want an accountability framework that better represents our reality."