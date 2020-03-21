A 17-year old died after his car skidded off the road and hit a tree Thursday at 12:43 a.m. in Matagorda County, Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The 1999 Dodge pickup was westbound at the intersection of Old Van Vleck Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue when the driver disregarded a stop sign and skidded, going airborne, and hit a tree and utility pole, Woodard said.
