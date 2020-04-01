TELFERNER – A 69-year-old Telferner man died after his car collided with a truck at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1686 and U.S. 59, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Calvin Kuykendall, 69, who was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, was pronounced dead at the scene after DPS responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:08 p.m., San Miguel said.

Tammie Hermans, 58, of Ganado, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado and was taken to Citizens Medical Center. San Miguel said she suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Her truck was northbound on U.S. 59 when she hit the Mitsubishi Lancer on the driver’s side door.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.