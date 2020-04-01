TELFERNER – A 69-year-old Telferner man died after his car collided with a truck at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1686 and U.S. 59, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Calvin Kuykendall, 69, who was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, was pronounced dead at the scene after DPS responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:08 p.m., San Miguel said.
Tammie Hermans, 58, of Ganado, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado and was taken to Citizens Medical Center. San Miguel said she suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Her truck was northbound on U.S. 59 when she hit the Mitsubishi Lancer on the driver’s side door.
"The backward stop sign had no factor in the cause of the crash, San Miguel said." -- Really? That depends on whether Mr. Kuykendall stopped for the stop sign and then pulled out in front of the truck or if he simply ran the stop sign. The article is unclear about which it was. If the latter, then the backward sign might have been a major factor, and San Miguel is trying a little CYA to protect the Highway Dept from being sued for negligence.
