Goliad's sheriff and superintendent clashed this week over how much funding the school district is required to contribute for a school-resource officer's patrol vehicle.
At a County Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, Sheriff Roy Boyd said if a vehicle needs to be replaced, the district "will provide part of that cost."
District Superintendent Holly Lyon quickly objected to Boyd in a written comment posted to the meeting's live stream on Facebook.
"Goliad County Sheriff's Office has no authority to commit district funding or speak on the district's behalf," Lyon said in the comment.
The sheriff did not respond to emails and phone calls to his office requesting an interview Wednesday and Thursday.
The agreement on funding is stated annually in an interlocal agreement. At the beginning of his comments during Monday's meeting, Boyd said he had added in new language to the agreement for protocol for replacing an officer Chevrolet Tahoe.
"(The agreement) does state that in the event a patrol vehicle used by the SRO requires replacement due to age or mileage, mechanical issues, that the sheriff's office and Goliad will work to determine an acceptable method of replacement," Lyon said. "That is the extent of the (agreement)."
Lyon said Boyd was speaking out of line.
"Sheriff Boyd overstepped saying that the district basically committed to that," she said. "That's not a true statement."
DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Boyd said a new Chevrolet Tahoe fleet model can cost about $33,000. A fully outfitted interior for law enforcement can cost another $30,000 on top of the cost of the vehicle.
This year, a new state mandate requires all K-12 campuses to increase security measures and place an armed security officer in all schools. The mandates require school districts to provide much of their own funding. Still, the mandate is separate from what was discussed in Goliad on Monday and only demands the school employ armed guards.
Lyon said she emailed Boyd on Tuesday, but as of Thursday evening, the superintendent had not received any response.
"We do have a communication issue and that is sad," Lyon said. "We're the biggest employer (in the county) and serve almost 1,300 students daily and local law enforcement is critical. … I just hate that he's choosing not to communicate."
Lyon confirmed she did indeed post the comment on the Facebook stream of Monday's Commissioners Court meeting. On Thursday, her comment was no longer visible on the Facebook post. The superintendent said if the comment was removed, she was did not do so.
The superintendent said she believes it is crucial for the district and law enforcement to work together to ensure student safety, but said she is disheartened after Boyd's comments on Monday.
"With safety also comes transparent and honest communication, especially with when taxpayer money is being discussed," she said. "It's a real big concern that we work together and I just hate that Sheriff Boyd is choosing not to do that."