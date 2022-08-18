Environmental activists in Texas are engaged in an ongoing legal battle with a state agency over air pollution regulations.

San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, an advocacy group from the Crossroads, is one of the organizations suing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in state district court. The environmental coalition claims TCEQ wrongfully allowed Houston-based energy company Max Midstream to avoid stricter air permit requirements for its crude oil tanks.

Max Midstream planned to expand one of its oil export terminals, the Seahawk Crude Condensate Terminal, in anticipation of the completion of another project that would widen and deepen the Matagorda Ship Channel, allowing larger vessels to visit the Port of Calhoun in Point Comfort.

The parties suing TCEQ said the agency accepted Max Midstream's determination that pollutants such as carbon monoxide and greenhouse gases would not be present in the oil terminal enough to warrant a major source review. Max Midstream was instead granted a test for less serious pollutants, which the environmental groups identified as a "sham permit."

According to a letter from TCEQ sent to Max Midstream a year ago, the company paid the agency $10,000 in October 2020 to expedite the air permitting process. TCEQ completed a technical review of the air permit application in April 2021 and issued Max Midstream a draft permit.

Before a final draft for an air permit is approved, TCEQ allows the public to submit comments and request a contested case hearing, which is a type of legal action meant for people who believe they would be personally affected by a facility emitting air pollutants. Cases are heard by the state Office of Administrative Hearings.

San Antonio Bay Waterkeeper Director Diane Wilson said she sent a request to contest TCEQ's ruling in the form of a hearing on three occasions, but was denied each time.

"They said we're not affected people because we do not live a mile or less away, which is their rule for a minor source review," Wilson said.

Both TCEQ and Max Midstream declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Texas law states a participant in a TCEQ contested case hearing must have a "personal justiciable interest" in the matter they plan to address.

"An interest common to the members of the general public does not qualify as a personal justiciable interest," according to the law.

Some of the factors for the affected persons rule include:

Whether the interest claimed is one protected by the law under which the application will be considered;

Distance restrictions or other limitations imposed by law on the affected interest;

Whether a relationship exists between the interest claimed and the activity regulated; and

Likely impact of the activity on the health and safety of the affected person and on the use of the person's property.

Attorney Erin Gaines, who represents the environmental advocates in the lawsuit, said she believes TCEQ's rules for public participation in contested case hearings are too narrow, meaning people who fish along the bays could be disregarded.

As of Monday, the environmental groups were awaiting a response from TCEQ, Gaines said.

"We are extremely persistent," Waterkeeper's Wilson said. "We are not done yet."