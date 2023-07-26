As the criminal case involving four former Industrial High School baseball players moves forward, new information shows that Zachary Kuchler, Christopher "Taylor" McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren might not be the only related parties under investigation.

Two separate units of the Texas Education Agency, a governmental agency that oversees public education, are reviewing a complaint related to a April 27 incident involving an alleged assault of another baseball player on a school bus and the immediate events that followed, according to correspondence obtained by the Victoria Advocate.

A TEA spokesperson recently confirmed a complaint involving Industrial ISD was filed on May 3. Since then, the complaint has been referred to the agency's Office of Governance, Compliance Review Unit and the TEA's Division of Educator Investigations for further review, according to the letter obtained by the Advocate and dated in early June.

On Friday, the TEA spokesperson confirmed the agency is still investigating the original complaint. Details of the complaint and specifics of the TEA's review are unknown.

An attorney for the family of the victim named in the case confirmed the complaint is tied to the incident resulting in a grand jury issuing felony assault charges to Kuchler, McCrory, Stumfoll and Warren on July 20 and July 24. The case accuses the four former Cobra baseball players of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate after a district playoff game in against Tidehaven High School in Halletsville.

Since then, questions have arisen regarding the district's handling of the situation, as all four players remained eligible for six more games following the incident.

The Advocate is not naming the victim because he is a minor and an alleged victim of assault, as is the paper's policy.