The Texas Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday to extend deadlines for the Texas Eviction Diversion Program through March 15, according to a news release from the Texas Supreme Court.
The program is "a voluntary and temporary program that helps eligible Texas tenants, who are behind on their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who have been sued for eviction, stay in their homes and provides landlords with an alternative to eviction," according to Texas judiciary officials.
