A Texas Game Warden rescued a young girl Tuesday after she was swept into the Matagorda shipping channel while floating on an inner tube near Magnolia Beach.
Texas Game Warden Ben Bailey rescued the 6-year-old while patrolling on Lavaca Bay in Calhoun County, according to a news release. Bailey responded to a call about 3 p.m. Tuesday from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reporting that the girl had floated away while on a small inner tube in Lavaca Bay, according to the release. The girl and her grandmother had been swimming at Magnolia Beach when the girl was swept away by strong winds and waves.
Bailey located the girl about 1,200 yards from the beach in the shipping channel and rescued her soon after the call. Once she was rescued, she greeted Bailey with a grateful hug, the news release said, and was reunited with her family.
