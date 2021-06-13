Debbie Richardson, team captain, hands a cup to paddler Virginia Condie at the Victoria checkpoint along the Texas Water Safari. Condie and her partner Shawn Boyett were in fifth place when they arrived at the checkpoint in Riverside Park at 3:13 p.m. Sunday.
Just Gonna Send It, the Texas Water Safari team in fourth place Sunday afternoon, paddles into the Victoria checkpoint at Riverside Park. Team captains and family prepare at the dock to trade out supplies with the team.
"The minute that sun goes down, he's going to be doing better," Virginia Condie said to her team captain, Debbie Richardson.
After about 200 miles of The Texas Water Safari, paddler Condie and her tandem boat partner Shawn Boyett had arrived at the Victoria checkpoint at 3:13 p.m., one of the hottest parts of the day Sunday. Just a few minutes past the 30-hour mark since they began the race in San Marcos, Condie and Boyett set off again at 3:25 p.m. to maintain their fifth-place position and as the leading two-person team.
