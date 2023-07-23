While the Miss Victoria pageant is only one night of the year, the preparation takes the entire year for both the contestants and the directors.
On Saturday at the Victoria ISD Fine Art Center, the 20 pageant contestants had their moment to shine on stage, but the work to get there was a journey in itself as they supported each other as their confidence grew.
Taylor Martinez, 6, a Little Miss Victoria contestant, almost wasn't in the pageant because of factors out of her control, her mom Victoria Martinez said.
Martinez was pregnant when it came time to prepare for the pageant with her now newborn Charlotte Martinez. Because of that, Martinez was going to tell Taylor she couldn't compete.
"Honestly, it does take a village," Martinez said. "I told our pageant coach that we couldn't do the pageant because (Charlotte) was due soon and we didn't have a lot of time, and she said, 'I got you.'"
The coach stepped up. She took Taylor to the studio, rehearsals and would coach Taylor on what she needed to practice at home, she said.
"It's been a little chaotic, but without the chaos, it's not fun," Martinez said.
For the 20 girls competing in all divisions, the pageant is an all-day event, with the interview portion of the event starting at 9 a.m. with all of them pacing back and forth and doing whatever last-minute preparation they could before being interviewed by the competition's judges.
Taylor practiced her interview with pageant coach Melody Kloss before seeing the judges. Debbie Bennett Green, Miss Victoria Pageant director, prayed with the Little Miss Victoria girls to give them luck before they went into the interview.
"Everyone did well this year. The judges were really impressed by this group of girls," Green said. "I guess we did a good job."
Green has produced the Miss Victoria Pageant for more than 30 years, helping to give girls confidence and their special moment on stage.
Pageant emcee Gary Moses has hosted almost all the 54 pageants, including all the pageants Green has overseen.
"She's terrific," Moses said. "She wants to do a professional pageant and she does it every year because this is 'the' pageant."
While only one person can walk away with each category's crown, Green also stresses to all the participants that the work that goes into winning is hard and that regardless of the result, everyone should be happy for others' success.
"Without that special moment, it's not really a thing. It's not a Debbie Bennett Green production," Martinez said. "The first time (Taylor) did it two years ago, she got Miss Ambassador, and they still made a big deal out of it. That's still awesome. This year there is only one ambassador for the entire pageant, but I know they still give them their moment to shine."
As the winners were announced, they got emotional as they were crowned from Little Miss Victoria 2023 Raynie Rowlands up to Miss Victoria 2023 Hailey Urban. As the confetti fell as part of the celebration, all the pageant contestants surrounded them and hugged them as the curtain closed, happy for their success.
For Green seeing the girls succeed, gaining confidence and making new friends is why she continues to put on the show. It has been so impactful that former Miss Victorias continue to give back to the pageant by helping the new girls and with production.
"Just seeing the kids improve and do better and become leaders of our community is amazing. Their community service is unreal with their Be Kind projects," Green said. "These children, and they are all children, Miss Victoria included, they can just come up with the most amazing projects to serve their community. And we hope they continue doing it because it is good for our community."