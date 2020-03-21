The million-mile mailman

Nick Torres carries a cart to the post office after work. Torres is the oldest person in the office and many of his co-workers from the past have retired. However, Torres wants to work as a mailman as long as he can. “Why would I retire now to come to an empty house,” he said.
Nick Torres and his son Nick Jr. walk around the Victoria Mall. Nick Jr. is a general manager at Champs in San Antonio and his job requires him to travel to different stores in South Texas. He came to Victoria to audit the retail store and to visit his father. He and his father frequently go on trips to places such as New York, Seattle, Philadelphia or San Antonio to spend time together.
Torres and his daughter Joanne Voges laugh over his joke during dinner. “I have been my daddy’s girl,” Voges said. She texts Torres every day with comments such as ‘Have a wonderful Wednesday,’ and Torres calls Voges each day after work. “I can’t imagine life without him,” she said. Torres said he wouldn’t have been able to overcome his cancer and the loneliness after his wife’s death without his daughter.
Torres and his daughter, Joanne Voges, pray before having dinner. Whenever Torres has days off from work, the two meet and talk over supper. “He’s got a huge heart,” Voges said about her dad. “He has always been there.” Torres and his late wife were also foster parents for infants and young children.
Nick Torres has a lunch break at the back of his mail van. After visiting Cimarron Express for his lunch break every working day for about 10 years, he knows everybody working there. “They treat me well,” Torres said. The staff call him Mr. Nick and sometimes give him snacks for free. When he goes on a vacation, he even calls the store because the staff would wonder where he is if he doesn’t come to the store.
Torres takes out mail to deliver. Since he was 15 years old, he has had many different jobs, including repairing flat tires, washing trucks and delivering pizza. Torres made the most of his knowledge as a mailman when he delivered pizza for 10 years after his daily work as a mailman. “You’re a mailman. You know the town, every street of the town,” Torres said.
Torres reads a bar code before delivering the package. At his age of 83, many of his brothers and friends have passed away. "I used to have friends. We used to go fishing, but they passed away, too. So nobody to go fishing with," Torres said. The post office is where he meets his friends. "When I come in the morning, I got my friends here," he said.
Torres has a hamburger alone after work. He eats out almost every day after his wife passed away in 1998 and his grown children moved out. “When you have somebody there every day who packs your sandwiches to go to work, and all that stops, it’s not easy,” he said. His job as a mailman helped by keeping him busy. “The job was a therapy.”
Torres delivers mail to several houses in a mailbox. “I like my job because to me it is not boring,” he said. “I know this is the same thing every day, but there’s always something different at the same time.”
Torres takes out packages to deliver. Despite his age, 83, he works as hard as the other younger mail carriers. He is always the first one coming to the post office, about 6:45 a.m. Torres sits in the corner and reads the newspaper every morning. “Me and the janitor, we have a little game going on,” he said. “He likes me to read him his horoscope. So every morning, I read his horoscope.”
Torres delivers mail to a house. He has delivered mail on the same route for a long time. "I've been there so long that I don't need the whole address," he said. "When I look at the name, I know where you're going." Whereas mail without an address is usually returned, Torres delivers the mail to the right address with just names. "Sometimes the customer will look at it and they're gonna say, 'How did the mailman deliver?'" he said. "That's OK. They get their mail. That's the main thing."
Nick Torres, 83, starts his workday as a Victoria mail carrier by reading the newspaper and eating breakfast in the postal office’s break room before going out for his daily delivery route in northeast Victoria.
For more than 50 years, he has delivered mail throughout the Victoria area with no motor vehicle accidents. The National Safety Council recently awarded him the Million Mile Award, an honor given to mail carriers who drive a million miles or 30 years with no accidents while on the job.
I grew up in Seoul and have worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my visual work, I aim to help people have a better understanding of their community. You can find me on Instagram @yehyunkim_visual.
