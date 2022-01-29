Filing income taxes always conjures up stressful images.
Imagine this: A person is seated at a table — always round, for some reason — that’s covered in a year’s worth of receipts. With a shaky hand, the person uses the eraser-end of their pencil to type numbers not fully understood into a classic digital calculator and then scribbles whatever results it spits out into my notebook. All the while the person is terrified that they will accidentally write down a seven that looks a little bit too much like a one which triggers an audit from the IRS.
In reality, most people don’t file their taxes this way, 90.5% of filers file digitally, according to the IRS, It’s quick. It’s easy. And yet, it still brings a level of stress into some people’s lives.
The IRS threw out their ceremonial first pitch and officially opened the 2022 tax season on Jan. 24.
This year, the window to file federal income taxes closes April 18, which means that for nearly three months the American consciousness is going to exist in a state of stress and confusion over filing their taxes. Fortunately, educating yourself on some tax basics can go a long way toward relieving some of that stress.
Filing now vs. filing later
Cathy Marek, managing partner of Victoria’s Alexander & Marek, CPAs, suggests filing your taxes early, provided that you are accurate with your information.
“It is very important this year, for your stimulus payment that you got and the money that was refunded throughout the year, that you have the correct numbers in your tax return,” Marek said. “If they do not match, you’re looking at two-three months or more before you’re going to get your money back.”
Filing electronically vs. mailing it in
“It is really important to electronically file your return,” Marek said.
The reason for this is because the IRS has a backlog of mailed in returns from last year that they are sorting through, Marek said.
Marek said she had one client that had written a check and mailed it to the IRS to file. The check has been cashed, and the client still received a letter from the IRS saying they did not file.
The IRS suggests people file electronically, as well.
“To speed refunds, the IRS urges taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit information as soon as they have everything they need to file an accurate return,” the IRS website read.
What if I file late?
“As long as you don’t owe anything, you’re fine,” Marek said.
If you owe, however, it’s “not as pretty,” she said.
According to the IRS, there are both failure to file and failure to pay penalties. Both penalties increase each month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25% interest of what you owe.
To standardize or itemize your deductions?
“Nowadays, the standard deduction is so high that a lot of people don’t itemize,” Marek said.
According to H&R Block, most taxpayers take the standard deduction. The standard deduction allows a taxpayer to take a tax reduction even if they have no expenses that qualify for claiming itemized deductions and eliminated the need to itemize at all.
While a standard deduction varies only based on your filing status, itemized deductions vary from person to person.
For most people, the standard deduction will reduce your taxable income more than itemized deductions, but if your itemized deductions exceed the value of the standard deduction your filing staff would award you it’s better to itemize.
Audits
One type of audit is a letter audit, Marek said. These are fairly simple, she said, and involve the IRS sending a letter stating that the numbers you provided don’t match up with theirs.
In response, a taxpayer can either explain why their numbers are correct, agree with the IRS and pay what they claim you owe or file an amended return with correct information, Marek said.
Some audits are called research audits, and selection for those is somewhat random, Marek said.
“Sometimes they choose farmers, and you just happen to be the unlucky farmer they choose,” she said. “It can be something random that kicks it out and sometimes you’re just the unlucky one.”
Some taxpayers elect to file later in the tax season because they believe the research audits are already selected, but Marek said she was unsure if there was any validity to that belief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.