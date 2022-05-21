The University of Houston-Victoria campus reported three sexual assaults of students from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
One of these assaults occurred on campus, while the other two happened in outlying areas. About 4,000 students attend the campus.
According UHV Title IX official Rebecca Lake, these numbers show the university is effectively reporting and handling sexual assault cases. Lake oversees the cases and works to continually develop interventions, education and prevention programs.
“Whenever you have a college campus, any kind of higher education campus, where their numbers are zero, I think that's problematic,” Lake said. “Because the prevalence of sexual violence in our society, if we have zero numbers, that means the university’s not trying to reach those who have been affected during their college years.”
Nationwide, 13% of college students experience sexual assault, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Women's Health.
Additionally, a report by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says college-aged women are three times more likely than other women to experience sexual violence.
According to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, no person shall be excluded from education on the basis of gender. Title IX prohibits sexual harassment, including sexual assault.
The Title IX office on UHV's campus deals with all cases that fall under the act, including sexual assault.
Lake said that the parameters of Title IX are an “ever-changing landscape.”
Newly elected officials can redefine the meanings within the act and the ways in which campuses can conduct sexual assault support services.
“In the realm of Title IX, it’s the norm now that every couple of years, the rules change. The federal government changes the standards, changes the rules, changes the protocol or the process that we have to use,” Lake said. She added that the state government can do the same.
These cases take a toll on the people who conduct services for the victims, Lake said.
“The burnout is very high in the fields, because the cases are so traumatic for the people who are working them day in and day out,“ Lake said.
The greatest challenge faced by campus employees who handle Title IX cases, Lake said, is found in bearing the emotional weight of the trauma experienced by victims.
“In addition to expertise in Title IX law, which is constantly changing” Lake said officials also have to have the capacity for empathy and compassion, which can take a toll.
The university requires incoming students to attend orientation programs designed to teach them about sexual assault: what it is, how to prevent it and how to report it.
Title IX officials also place information posters throughout the campus with phone numbers victims can reach out to for help.
The Texas Advocacy Project collaborates with university Title IX officials in these education programs, Lake said.
The project is a nonprofit organization made up of lawyers, counselors and other experts, whose mission is "to end dating and domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Texas," according to their website.
The rate of sexual assault at the Victoria campus is similar to the central campus in Houston.
According to the Federal Uniform Crime Report for the years 2018-2020, 43,714 students attended the Houston central campus. Ten sexual assaults were reported in that time.
Also, from 2019 to the present, 18 sexual assaults have been reported to authorities in Victoria.
The rate of sexual assault in Texas, according to the UCR, is about one-and-a-half times that of the nation.
