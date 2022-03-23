A new program in Victoria is helping young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find purpose by teaching life and prevocational skills.
The Vine School in Victoria began its Branching Out program in January. The program focuses on giving students 15 and older with disabilities a sense of belonging and enriching their lives through practicing essential life, vocational and social skills, said Kay Austin, program director.
As he sat at a table, hard at work applying labels to bags for ParaVida Wellness, Ryan Alpeter, 21, said what he liked most about the program was getting a job. The program is helping Alpeter through the job application process, and he’s awaiting news on a job he applied for last week.
Only one other student is ready to apply for jobs, Alpeter said.
“We’re trying to get jobs,” he said. “For everybody else, it’s different, because they’re trying to do hands-on stuff in order to get to that level that we’re at.”
While all of the skills the program works on are meant to prepare students for the workforce, not all of them will be able to get there.
“Some of them will get jobs,” Austin said. “Some of them won’t get jobs. But we want to give them a purpose, a reason to get out of bed every day and say, ‘Hey, I get to go to work and have fun.’”
One of the jobs the students work on is packaging, stamping, labeling and delivering eggs donated to them by Happel farms, Austin said. The stamping helps students practice their fine motor skills. Delivering the eggs help the students work on their social skills, and when they sell the eggs the money goes into a fund that they use to dine out at a restaurant of their choice, giving them a reward for their work.
The students also conduct beautification projects by cleaning sidewalks and picking up trash for local businesses and planting herbs and other plants outside of storefronts, Austin said. They also learn to wash, dry and fold towels for a personal training business that teaches them a weekly fitness routine.
Erin Hatley, executive director of The Vine School, said she would like more businesses to consider partnering with the program to help students learn more skills.
“What’s happening in your business on a day-to-day basis that our guys can help with?” she asked. “Some of those things that are routine, that are structured, things that are easy to put together.”
There’s also a focus on functional life skills, Austin said.
“A lot of them already have those skills because they come from great families that have been with them, so we just kind of sharpen those up,” she said.
Some of the students could eventually live in an apartment on their own or with a roommate. To prepare for this, Austin will present them with situations like having to prepare food or clean up a mess and ask them to work through the problem.
When Austin Spence, 17, accidently broke an egg while packaging them, his instructor didn’t tell him how to clean up the mess. Instead, when Spence struggled to get the egg to the trash can without making the mess worse, Kay Austin asked him, “What would be a better way to solve that problem instead of carrying this across the floor?”
It took Spence a moment, but then he figured out, on his own, that it would be more effective to bring the trash can to his mess rather than the other way around.
Social skills are important for the students to practice, but it’s also important for the community to engage with them in return, Kay Austin said.
“They’re going to say hi, and they’re going to smile at you,” she said. “They may ask you a question or two. We want people to know that’s OK. They’re just normal kids and young adults that need a purpose and a place to go.”
Six students are enrolled in the Branching Out program, Hatley said. Because of that, enrollment is open and the year-round program is accepting new students.
The Vine School is operating two fundraisers now, Hatley said.
The first is the Top Chef fundraiser. Local chefs and caterers will provide food. The school will also conduct a silent auction, Austin said, adding it will raise money for all of the school’s programs.
The second fundraiser is a raffle for a custom playhouse and is specifically for the Branching Out Program, Hatley said. Only 250 tickets will be sold for $100 each.
Looking ahead, Austin is excited.
“It’s just a wonderful program and they deserve every chance that we can give them. Victoria is a great community to do that in,” she said.
