It began over 140 years ago as Decoration Day, a holiday to celebrate the men who died in the American Civil War. It was called Decoration Day because people would use the day to decorate the men's graves with flags and other memorials.

Monday, on the holiday that became Memorial Day in 1971, one of the most decorated veterans from Texas paid a moving tribute to men and women from the Crossroads and beyond who died in service to the United States.

A memorial ceremony was held by the Victoria County Veterans Council in DeLeon Plaza at 11 a.m. on Monday. Israel Tames, Sgt. 1st Class, U.S. Army war veteran from Victoria, gave the Memorial Day address.

Following an opening prayer and a touching rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Mackenzie Aguilar, master of ceremonies Gary Moses introduced the reading of the names of deceased veterans, after which wreaths of honor were presented. The 13 wreaths were contributed by various veterans associations from the Victoria area.

After the wreaths were placed, Tames was invited to speak.

Tames is the most highly decorated veteran from Victoria. He was awarded the Purple Heart five times, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for valor five times, and many other awards. He served in both the Korean War as well as in Vietnam.

Tames also lobbied in Washington to get a VA clinic in Victoria. That clinic, at 1908 N. Laurent St., opened in 1989 because of Tames' leadership and hard work.

After asking the audience to remember the 21 victims of the Uvalde shooting, he commended his brothers- and sisters-in-arms who have given their lives for American freedom.

"Look down at your feet. Feel the firmness of the ground you stand on. That ground was paid for with their lives," Tames said.

An honor guard rifle volley by men from the Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post 129 was fired in salute followed by a sounding of honor guard Taps by Rene Reyes. Many members of the audience wept.

The audience included about 50 veterans and family members, including U.S. Marine Corps veteran, 1976-1980, Lynn Escalante, who stressed the importance of "remembering the sacrifice" as she fought back tears, in an interview.

Escalante also asked that younger service members join veterans organizations.

"You served your country in the armed forces, now please come serve our veterans. Be a part of these support systems. We are all aging. We need the younger veterans to get involved," Escalante said.

Also on hand was Marine Corps veteran, 1984-2009, Master Gunnery Sgt. Gail Horn, and Victoria County Veterans Council Chairman Mike Pfeil, as well as many others who have served in the Armed Forces.

All stressed the importance of honoring those who paid with their lives for the nation's freedom.