SAN MARCOS — Every year contestants from around the country converge for what is thought of as the the world’s toughest canoe race, and this year Thomaston resident Bill “Polecat” Stafford, 65, is looking to finish the 260-mile race for the 30th time.
As the sun began to crest over the horizon Saturday morning, competitors gathered at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment to prepare their canoes and kayaks for the grueling river marathon from San Marcos to Seadrift.
Spectators and competitors alike welcomed each other to the start of the race, and the canoes and kayaks of each of the teams lay on the ground waiting to enter the water of Spring Lake, which feeds into the San Marcos River.
As the time for the race began to tick closer, competitors began to prepare their boats and bodies for the journey, sealing any holes they found; tying down their food, water and equipment; and praying for their safety during the ordeal ahead. All the while, the sun continued to creep further into the sky, changing the temperature from 75 degrees in the early morning to 85 degrees at the start of the race on a day where temperatures were projected to exceed 100 degrees.
“Everyone is pretty much prepared and ready for what is about to come,” said Allen Spelce, president of the Texas Water Safari. “It’s going to be a long, grueling race. Low water, heat — it’s going to take a toll on them.”
Of the 154 teams that registered, there were 138 teams from 18 different states ready to compete come Saturday morning, Spelce said.
“The biggest challenge this year outside of the high heat and low water is going to be mental,” he said. “Not only do you have to be physically in great shape, but mentally as well to be prepared for what they are going to go through for the next 48 to 100 hours. They’re all going to hurt at some point, and you have to be able to mentally plow through that and keep going.”
Among the teams competing was Stafford and his son Brandon “Pavos” Stafford, 37, in their appropriately numbered No. 30 tandem canoe.
The father and son duo along with their team captain Joe Bitterly were in high spirits ahead of the race as they prepared their boat ahead of its launch around 8:30 a.m.
While concerned about the low water from drought conditions in the region and the impending 100-degree temperatures, the Texas Water Safari veteran felt his team well prepared for the race.
“I like to call our team the horse and the donkey,” Bill Stafford said. “The donkey (the elder Stafford) is in the stern, and we got the horse (the younger Stafford) up here in the bow.”
This is the fourth time Stafford’s son has raced with his dad.
“It’s always been a family event,” Stafford said. “Back in the 90s when I raced all through the 1990s, he was just a little kid, and he would be on the bank cheering me on.”
It is a blessing to be able to do this race together, the two said.
The tandem team hopes to finish first in their division, United States Canoe Association C-2, for the race.
“If we can hold it together, we can probably win this division,” Stafford said.
Two big challenges for them will happen on Day 2 and Day 3 of the race, the Staffords said. The first challenge will be in a stretch of the river approaching the Victoria area that is nicknamed “Hallucination Alley,” by racers. There, racers often start to hallucinate because of a lack of sleep and physical exhaustion.
Spelce said people say they see a variety of things when reaching that point, from a Russian sub chasing one group of racers to another racer seeing the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man along the horizon.
Stafford remembered one year he saw a group behind him carrying a casket as if they were going to put him in it if he stopped paddling.
The other challenge will come when they go from the mouth of the Guadalupe River into open bay waters on the last stretch to Seadrift where currents and winds pick up, Stafford said.
As the race started, groups of canoes and kayaks got into the water one at a time, and before the team carried their boat to drop into the water, the team prayed for safe passage for all those involved in the race.
Each boat cast off to wishes of good luck from officials and increasingly louder cheers from those in attendance.
While other boats’ teams waded for a bit to get situated, the moment the Staffords hit the water, they focused and immediately began to paddle as if they were two engines with pistons pumping their boat forward into the Texas Water Safari’s test of endurance.
At the first checkpoint in Staples, a small city south of San Marcos, the two leading teams — both teams of six — were neck and neck as they went over Staples Dam. They scrambled to get back in their boats as the crowds cheered on as they went past about 11:10 a.m., beating the organization’s expected first boat arrival time by five minutes.
However, the racers there just stayed focused on the water in front of them and pressed forward on their odyssey to Seadrift.
It remains to be seen where the Staffords will finish, but for both, it’s about finishing the race because very few have been able to finish the race 30 times, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.