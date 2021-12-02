Knowing the long-awaited playoff game between the undefeated Refugio and Shiner football teams was going to be a “stadium buster,” Oscar and Minh Dimas started making plans early.
The Corpus Christi couple purchased their tickets online Monday but had already asked to work half-days at their jobs. On Thursday, they left for Victoria’s Memorial Stadium almost three hours before the 7 p.m. kickoff to get a seat, anticipating a large crowd.
Still, they were shocked by the turnout.
When the attendees filled the stands, thousands of fans wearing Comanche purple faced the home-side sea of Bobcat orange, leaving little space in between them. Ticket lines ran well into the parking lots on both sides — even by kickoff time — and the taillights of vehicles seeking parking spaces lined nearby Stadium Drive.
“(I’ve) seen a lot of football games, but this is crazy,” said Oscar Dimas, 78. In the ocean of purple and orange, he wore a Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial football shirt under a hoodie bearing his wife’s college alma mater, Ohio State University. “I feel like I am here undercover or something.”
The two longtime high school football fans were in for it for Thursday’s game, which attracted thousands from the Crossroads. Before noon, more than 6,000 online tickets had already been sold, said Spencer Gantt, Victoria Independent School District athletic director.
“I personally know many coaches who will be making the trip to see this game,” Gantt said. “It is the game to see, and we’re glad everyone agreed to hold it here in Victoria.”
For the Dimases, who have been drawn to high school football ever since their two sons played for Corpus Christi high schools, the Shiner-Refugio rivalry has been exciting to watch — even from afar.
In 2019, Refugio won the Class 2A, Division I state championship after defeating Shiner in the regional semifinals. The next season, Shiner defeated Refugio in the regional final and went on to win the state title, marking the Comanches’ first state championship since 2004.
Minh Dimas, 56, found herself rooting for Refugio, citing their five previous state championship wins. However, her husband said the game was too close to call.
“Honestly, it’s a toss-up. I’ll root for whoever wins,” he said with a big smile, his wife nudging him to root for Refugio. “It is anyone’s game. They are both phenomenal.”
Feelings that the game was too close to call were felt on both sides of the stadium.
On the visitor’s side, Jenny Chumchal Popp, 39, sat with her family, who were all decked out in purple Comanche merch. Most excited was her 3-year-old daughter, who was dressed as a Comanche cheerleader and requested to be within view of the dance team.
“It is a big game, and our boys really want it. They want this game more than they want the state championship,” she said. “We are feeling good, but it can be nerve-wracking.”
On the home side, Kimberley Villarreal sat in the stands with a cardboard cutout of her son, Cadence Wills, a Refugio sophomore who plays offensive line and defensive tackle. She cheered for him as the Bobcats took the field to thunderous applause.
“This game means everything for him and his team,” she said. “It is all he talks about. I know tonight has been a long time coming.”
As the kickoff neared, however, the Dimases said they were just happy to be seeing some good ol’ football.
“There is nothing like watching two of the best teams play. These kids are in it to win — not because they are getting paid or anything,” Oscar Dimas said. “There is just something about that that makes it better than the pros ... tonight’s game will show that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.